Nation Politics 21 Sep 2019 BJP is only worried ...
Nation, Politics

BJP is only worried about 'Dhandaata', not 'Anndaata': Surjewala

ANI
Published Sep 21, 2019, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2019, 1:04 pm IST
Bringing in tax cuts and fiscal reliefs through an ordinance, the govt on Friday slashed domestic corporate tax to an effective 25.17 pc.
A day after the government slashed the domestic corporate tax to 25.17 per cent, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday alleged that BJP is only worried about serving the interest of "elite class". (Photo: File)
 A day after the government slashed the domestic corporate tax to 25.17 per cent, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday alleged that BJP is only worried about serving the interest of "elite class". (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A day after the government slashed the domestic corporate tax to 25.17 per cent, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday alleged that BJP is only worried about serving the interest of "elite class".

"Taxes on employed and middle class- 33 per cent. Taxes on big companies - 22 per cent. It's clear, BJP doesn't care about 'Anndaata' but only about the interest of 'Dhandaata'," Surjewala said in a tweet.

 

Bringing in tax cuts and fiscal reliefs through an ordinance, the government on Friday slashed domestic corporate tax to an effective 25.17 per cent, inclusive of all surcharges and cess, in a bid to promote growth and investments amid an economic slowdown that would cost the exchequer Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

"A new provision has been inserted in the Income Tax Act from financial year 2019-20 (beginning April 1) which allows any domestic company an option to pay income tax at the rate of 22 per cent subject to the condition that they will not avail any exemption or incentive," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the media ahead of a GST Council meeting on Friday.

...
Tags: randeep surjewala, congress, bjp, anndaata, dhandaata
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday alleged that jailed Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar is in the practice of influencing the witness. (Photo: File)

Shivakumar influencing witnesses: ED tells court

“In an economic crisis with mass unemployment, who should get relief from burdensome taxes & service fees?” Owaisi asked. “Should it be big business or YOU? Who’s more in need of “relief”: industrialists or working people?” (Photo: File | ANI)

'Why is Sitharaman in such a giving mood?' Owaisi asks after corporate tax cuts

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday attacked the government over its move to cut corporate tax, alleging that the rich will benefit while the poor left to fend for themselves. (Photo: File)

Rich will benefit, poor left to fend for themselves: Sibal slams Modi govt's tax cut

National carrier Air India is all set to mark 'Celebrating India' theme on World Tourism Day and in this respect, the Air India Boeing B-777 aircraft is being decorated with pictures of historical monuments, nature and wildlife. (Photo: ANI)

Ahead of World Tourism Day, Air India implements PM Modi's vision



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jennifer Lopez’s jungle dress makes appearance at Milan Fashion Week

The show marked the 20th anniversary of Versace’s jungle print, with models wearing tops, skirts, suits and dresses in its vivid green hues. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Ralph Lauren’s new workwear collection pays tribute to ‘Friends’

The collection will also be available online and in Ralph Lauren stores. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 39, Saif gives passionate kiss to dear wife

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Maruti S-Presso specifications, variant details leaked ahead of launch

A leaked document has revealed various specifications of the S-Presso.
 

Watch: Trinamool MPs Nusrat, Mimi welcome Durga ahead of festitivites

The devotional dance video shows actors-turned politicians Mimi and Nusrat tapping their feet to the song 'Ashey Maa Durga Shey'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Viral video: Delhi priest dances to Malayalam hit song 'Kudukku'

Recently, a video of a priest from Delhi shaking a leg to 'Kudukku' has gone viral online. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rich will benefit, poor left to fend for themselves: Sibal slams Modi govt's tax cut

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday attacked the government over its move to cut corporate tax, alleging that the rich will benefit while the poor left to fend for themselves. (Photo: File)

Don't worry about NRC, BJP has to get past me to touch you: Mamata Banerjee

Urging the people to make sure that their names are in the voters' list, Banerjee accused 'local leaders' of the BJP of spreading canards about the possibility of implementing the National Register of Citizens in the state. (Photo: File)

Modi sahab, you met your mother, don't I have right to? asks Mufti's daughter

Iltija Mufti also said that rest of India mourned when Chandrayaan 2 failed, but it has shown very little empathy for the plight of Kashmiris. (Photo: File | ANI)

Epicentre of terrorism right in our neighbourhood: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday, while emphasising that the country

‘Should have verified my statement’: Sharad Pawar after PM Modi's attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have ascertained his statement about Pakistan before criticising me, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham