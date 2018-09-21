search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao, PM Modi cheated all, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2018, 12:33 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2018, 12:41 am IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad said the CM candidate would not be named before the polls. 
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday.
 Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday.

Hyderabad: The leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, has slammed both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana state caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao saying that both of them have cheated all sections of the people. 

Mr Azad stated that, “Mr Rao is a liar and his lies had begun when he had promised Sonia Gandhi that he would merge Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with the Congress.”

 

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday, Mr. Azad said, “Mr Rao here and Mr Modi at the Centre are cheating all sections of the people. The unemployed are the most cheated by these two. The Prime Minister had promised to fill about 10 crore jobs and ended with providing only five to six lakh jobs in the country. 

The same is being done in TS, Mr Rao has not even filled the vacancies that are there in government schools. 

Mr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy has fulfilled the promise given by me regarding five per cent of reservations to Muslims during the election campaign; later the court reduced it to four per cent. 

Mr Azad said the CM candidate would not be named before the polls. 

Tags: ghulam nabi azad, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Ghulam Nabi Azad says TRS played no role for Telangana's statehood


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thugs of Hindostan: Not Aamir or Katrina, team surprises, unveils this actor’s look

Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
 

Here's how having sex twice in a night may increase chances of pregnancy

These findings shatter the myth that a man may need 24 to 36 hours after ejaculation for replenishing his sperm bank (Photo: AFP)
 

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

The temple is located at the top of a giant stone and devotees had to crawl to enter the temple. (Photo: ANI)
 

Depression may be linked to arthritis, says study

Both conditions are common among the elderly and are only becoming more prevalent as the population ages. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Video: Fierce dog takes on cobra to save her puppies in Odisha

Residents of the town recorded the confrontation (Photo: YouTube)
 

Meghan's recipe book tops Amazon's bestseller list, bumps JK Rowling off No 1 spot

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex cooks with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London. Set up in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, the community kitchen has resulted in the publication of "Together: Our Community Cookbook", which the Duchess of Sussex has written the foreword. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Counter Operation Lotus? HDK poaching BJP MLAs: BS Yeddyurappa

State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa inaugurates the BJP Legislature Party meeting in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)

Hawala trail leads to AICC: Sambit Patra

Sambit Patra

Small fries to hurt big sharks

A file photo of Telangana Assembly (Photo: PTI)

Congressman proposes, high command disposes

A Revanth Reddy

N Chandrababu Naidu playing money game, says TRS

N Chandrababu Naidu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham