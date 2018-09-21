K Chandrasekhar Rao, PM Modi cheated all, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Hyderabad: The leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, has slammed both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana state caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao saying that both of them have cheated all sections of the people.

Mr Azad stated that, “Mr Rao is a liar and his lies had begun when he had promised Sonia Gandhi that he would merge Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with the Congress.”

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday, Mr. Azad said, “Mr Rao here and Mr Modi at the Centre are cheating all sections of the people. The unemployed are the most cheated by these two. The Prime Minister had promised to fill about 10 crore jobs and ended with providing only five to six lakh jobs in the country.

The same is being done in TS, Mr Rao has not even filled the vacancies that are there in government schools.

Mr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy has fulfilled the promise given by me regarding five per cent of reservations to Muslims during the election campaign; later the court reduced it to four per cent.

Mr Azad said the CM candidate would not be named before the polls.