Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday that the TRS had no role in getting statehood for Telangana. “They had not even approached the Centre for statehood,” said Mr Azad, who played a crucial role in the run-up to state bifurcation four years ago.

Mr Azad explained how it was the Congress that fought for statehood.

“We were never bothered about the TRS, our only concern was the people of Telangana,” the Congress leader said.