Munugode by-election: Congress hit by lack of coordination

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Aug 22, 2022, 12:18 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2022, 7:47 am IST
 Telangana Congress party president Revanth Reddy addresses the media along with former Secunderabad MP M Anjan Kumar Yadav. (P. Surendra)

HYDERABAD: The best of preparedness by TPCC ahead of the ensuing Munugode by-election may go to naught, going by the lack of coordination between various wings involved in chalking out the party’s poll strategy.

The party is bogged down by delay in the constituency’s survey findings.

According to party sources, there is a communication gap between the AICC leadership, the PCC campaign committee and the seven-member ‘strategy and campaign’ committee for Munugode Assembly constituency. Moreover, the party’s political strategist K. Sunil is yet to submit his report.

The top contenders for the ticket include Palvai Sravanthi, daughter of Palvai Govardhan Reddy, P. Kailash Netha, former Osmania University JAC leader, Palle Ravi Kumar, scribe-turned-politician and Ch. Krishna Reddy from among eight names that are doing the rounds.  

It is said that some decisions like constituting the ‘strategy and campaign’ committee were made in haste by the AICC leadership.

“This was a unilateral decision of Manickam Tagore (the party’s state in-charge), including ‘Mana Munugode Mana Congress’. By not roping in local leadership and depending on a non-local could be a disastrous move,” felt a senior party leader.

The party does not have clarity on what the voters of Munugode are expecting from them. Moreover, ‘Mana Munugode Mana Congress’ has narrowed down the scope of winning the support of non- traditional voters like the BSP or followers of Prof. M. Kodandaram.

