Massive turnout for Shah’s Munugode public meeting

MUNUGODE: It was a sea of humanity at Union home minister Amit Shah’s public meeting at Chandur road in the Munugode Assembly constituency on Sunday.

People came in cars, jeeps, vans, mini buses and TSRTC buses from different areas. There were traffic jams as far as 10 km away from Munugode. As the meeting time came closer, BJP leaders and activists carrying party flags walked over 5 km to reach the venue.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, 25-year-old Yellamma from Nampally village said that they had come to express their support to Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who joined the BJP on Sunday.

“Rajgopal Reddy gave financial assistance ranging from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh to widows and other victims in our village”, she said.

Gaddamidi Bhaskar, who works as a mechanic, said that people were excited to have a BJP leader in their midst as till now they had only seen leaders from TRS, Congress and Left parties. “Youth are eagerly waiting for real development in the constituency,” he said.

A senior citizen, Chandramma of Chaliver, said that she would decide on whom to vote after consulting her two sons. “One of them works in Mumbai and the other in Hyderabad. They regularly visit our village and guide us during elections,” she said.

Replying to a question, Chandramma expressed happiness that she had received a sanction order for getting old-age pension. “I had submitted umpteen applications earlier but never got a pension,” she said.

Nagaraj Reddy of Chowtuppal said that the byelection could be a straight fight between TRS and Rajgopal Reddy. However, a good Congress candidate could tilt the scales, he said.

K. Narsimloo, a kirana shop owner, said that the byelection will decide the future of the locals. Munugode people were put to a lot of inconveniences in the last four years as developmental activities had come to a standstill, he said.

The leader of a women's group said, on condition of anonymity, that they were paid Rs. 500 to attend the public meeting, which was better than the Rs. 300 they earn as daily-wages.

To a question, she said that in contrast TRS leaders had paid Rs. 500 cash besides supplying food and liquor for attending their meeting.