KCR to resume tours of districts on August 25

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will resume his visits to districts from August 25, and continue them up to September 10.

Among several programmes that had been lined up, he will inaugurate the integrated district collectorate complexes and TRS district offices, launch developmental programmes and address public meetings.

He had recently inaugurated the collectorate complexes in Vikarabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts while he will launch the one in Ranga Reddy district on August 25

This will be followed by a visit to Peddapalli district on August 29, Nizamabad on September 5 and Jagtial on September 10.

Rao will also lay the foundation for construction of government medical colleges in some districts.

He is likely to hold meetings with local TRS leaders and urge them to gear up for the next Assembly elections besides resolving all internal differences among leaders.