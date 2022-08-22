  
Nation Politics 21 Aug 2022 KCR to resume tours ...
Nation, Politics

KCR to resume tours of districts on August 25

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 22, 2022, 12:16 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2022, 12:16 am IST
CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao will also lay the foundation for construction of government medical colleges in some districts.(Photo: Twitter)
 CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao will also lay the foundation for construction of government medical colleges in some districts.(Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will resume his visits to districts from August 25, and continue them up to September 10.

Among several programmes that had been lined up, he will inaugurate the integrated district collectorate complexes and TRS district offices, launch developmental programmes and address public meetings.

He had recently inaugurated the collectorate complexes in Vikarabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts while he will launch the one in Ranga Reddy district on August 25

This will be followed by a visit to Peddapalli district on August 29, Nizamabad on September 5 and Jagtial on September 10.

Rao will also lay the foundation for construction of government medical colleges in some districts.

He is likely to hold meetings with local TRS leaders and urge them to gear up for the next Assembly elections besides resolving all internal differences among leaders.

...
Tags: k. chandrashekar rao, vikarabad, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy (extreme left) and Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on Sunday. — DC Image/S. Surender Reddy

Dethrone KCR by voting for BJP in Munugode bypoll: Kishan Reddy

The deputy mayor’s move to construct an office Jagananna Bhavan within one kilometre radius of Anilkumar’s (in picture) office Rajanna Bhavan is believed to indicate the widening gap between the two ruling party’s leaders. — Facebook

Speculations intensify of Nellore deputy mayor’s differences with Anil

While the CPI publicly supported the TRS in Munugode on Saturday, the CPI(M) is expected to announce its support soon. (DC Image)

Vote transfer ability of TRS-Left alliance to be put to test in Munugode by poll

File photo of Narayana Junior College B. Sandeep. (Photo By Arrangement)

Narayana college fire: Vitals of three stable, skin grafting surgery scheduled



MOST POPULAR

 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Misuse of probe agencies help corrupt get away: Congress

AICC Spokesperson Pawan Khera. (PTI Photo)

BJP, Congress spread lies on social media during 2019 polls: Study

The study examined 1,014 fact-checked stories from March 10 to May 23, 2019 and discovered that the BJP and Congress were responsible for the vast majority of misinformation posts. — AFP

JD(U) for Nitish as PM if Oppn wants

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI File Photo)

War of words between AAP and BJP over CBI raids at Sisodia house

The raids conducted by the CBI at the residence of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and other location have triggered a war of words of between the AAP and the BJP. (Image credit: Twitter)

Parallel meetings of JD(U), RJD begin amid soaring political temperatures in Bihar

The meeting of the RJD legislators is convened by party leader Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi's Circular Road bungalow. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->