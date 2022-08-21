  
KCR family members attended meetings on Delhi excise policy formulation: BJP MP

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 21, 2022, 5:07 pm IST
Updated Aug 22, 2022, 7:00 am IST
 BJP MP Parvesh Verma (PTI)

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Parvesh Verma Sunday dragged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the ongoing row over the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, claiming his family members attended meetings on its formulation at a five-star hotel here.

Verma said Telangana has a "similar" excise policy and it has been implemented in West Bengal too.

"Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's family members attended meetings on the formulation of the Delhi excise policy at a hotel. KCR's family members got same the policy implemented in Punjab. They prepared a plan for Delhi along with Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal," Verma alleged.

Reacting on a Look Out Circular issued against Sisodia, he said two accused in the excise policy "scam" case fled the country as soon as the CBI started probing the matter.

"The Look Out Circular has been issued to prevent others from fleeing," he said.

He also alleged Sisodia and his wife spent around Rs 22 lakh on treatment at private hospitals between 2014 and 2021, not availing services of government hospitals.

No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party.

