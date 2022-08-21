  
Bypoll fever grips Munugode, politicos on the go

Published Aug 21, 2022, 2:49 am IST
 All parties have deployed tens of 'prachara rathams' for campaigning which are making continuous rounds in the Munugode town playing songs of respective parties. (Representational image: PTI)

MUNUGODE: Munugode, a hitherto nondescript Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district, has become the focus of all attention with political leaders, flexies, banners and thousands of vehicles of all three major parties — the TRS, the BJP and the Congress — making a hustle

Thanks to the upcoming bypoll, every street corner has become a venue to hold political meetings with local leaders campaigning for respective parties. All parties have deployed tens of 'prachara rathams' for campaigning which are making continuous rounds in the Munugode town playing songs of respective parties. People of Munugode are watching this unprecedented political activities and rush of leaders from all parties at a time with awe.

Roadside tea stalls, tiffin centers, bakeries and hotels are making hectic business and reporting almost ten-fold increase in their daily collection.

Liquor shops are running out of stocks and are getting adequate stocks from neighbouring districts. With back to back public meetings and hectic activity expected in the next few months until the bypoll is over, Munugode people are visibly enjoying all the unusual attention they are garnering.

Bollu Ramaswamy, who is running a chicken stall, is overwhelmed at his business witnessing a five-fold increase ever since by poll became imminent following the resignation of Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy.

“I used to sell 20 kgs of chicken every day earlier. My sales have now increased to 100 kgs per day thanks to the bypoll and are expected to rise further when poll fever peaks in the coming months”, he said.

Sales of liquor, the most sought-after commodity during every election, skyrocketed to record levels in Munugode. All wine shops are flashing 'no stock' boards on Saturday indicating the demand for liquor in the wake of public meetings of the TRS, the BJP and the Congress.

R. Sudhakar, a salesman at Prasad Wines, says, “It is all about bulk sales now due to advance bookings by political parties. It’s an open secret that all parties supply liquor to mobilise crowds. No stock left for loose sales and individual customers are facing shortage." Liquor shops are said to have struck a deal with other liquor shops in neighbouring Assembly constituencies to meet the demand.

Nevertheless, traders say this would be a temporary phenomenon which will be all done with once by poll is over and it will be back to normal again. But they are excited over making unexpected profits, thanks to bypoll.

