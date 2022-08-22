BJP intensifies campaign against local TRS MLAs on social media

ADILABAD: The BJP has brought down a campaign similar to that of 'Salu Dora…Selavu Dora' at villages-level against TRS MLAs and the state government.

For instance, a campaign is being done with the help of mobiles and internet services against local TRS MLA Koneru Konappa in Sirpur (T) in the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. Similarly, BJP leaders are campaigning against TRS leaders in their respective assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

The BJP leaders are highlighting the lack of development and bad road connectivity, under the slogan, ‘Salu Appa…Selavu Appa Oh Konappa’, with photos of ongoing road works and of BJP leader Palvai Harish.

The social media campaign against TRS MLAs began when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Hyderabad. At that time, both TRS and BJP started campaigns against each other by erecting flexies in Hyderabad and this trend spread to towns and villages.

The BJP leaders now claim that the approach road works on Peddavagu have begun between Dahegoan mandal and Penchikalpet mandal only due to their agitation.

Krishna Mohan Goud of Kagaznagar said the BJP uses social media to reach out to masses by sending text messages via groups. This is reaching a lot of people as mobile and internet facilities are common these days.

The BJP also highlighted issues like the sinking of a bridge at Peddavagu at Andevelli in Kagaznagar mandal, and of an auto struck in a damaged BT road near Beebra in Dahegoan mandal, as also of bad road connectivity to the villages following the heavy floods.