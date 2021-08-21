Nation Politics 21 Aug 2021 Telangana splurges ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana splurges Rs 1,000 crore per year on rich ryots

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Aug 21, 2021, 1:55 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2021, 1:55 am IST
KCR was the first to give up Rythu Bandhu during its launch in 2018 while giving a call to all rich landowners to voluntarily opt out of it
A few IAS and IPS officers, gazetted officers, industrialists, businessmen etc also reportedly gave up Rythu Bandhu but their names were kept a secret. In all, just 1,980 persons in the entire state gave up the benefit. — Twitter
 A few IAS and IPS officers, gazetted officers, industrialists, businessmen etc also reportedly gave up Rythu Bandhu but their names were kept a secret. In all, just 1,980 persons in the entire state gave up the benefit. — Twitter

HYDERABAD:  It seems there are not many takers for the Telangana government’s 'give it up' campaign, which was meant to encourage rich landowners and farmers to voluntarily opt out of its flagship welfare programme Rythu Bandhu to reduce its financial burden.

As per the official data, only 2,000 agriculture landowners out of over 63 lakh beneficiaries in the state opted for the Rythu Bandhu 'give it up' option. Of them, 400 landowners submitted applications to the agriculture department to reclaim the benefit.

 

Under Rythu Bandhu, the government transfers Rs 10,000 per acre per year (Rs 5,000 each in kharif and rabi) to all landowners irrespective of the extent of land they own. The government is spending nearly Rs 15,000 crore per year on this scheme.
The government has taken up 'give it up' campaign with the prime objective of encouraging landowners who own agricultural land above 10 acres to voluntarily opt out of the scheme. Official sources in the agriculture department said there were 6,679 persons in Telangana who owned more than 25 acres each. They together own nearly 2.25 lakh acres on whom the government was spending Rs 225 crore towards Rythu Bandhu every year at the rate of Rs 10,000 per acre per year.

 

There are 7,367 persons who own land between 20 acres and 25 acres. They together own 1.63 lakh acres. The expenditure incurred on Rythu Bandhu for them is Rs 163 crore per year.

There are 19,195 persons who own land between 15 acres and 20 acres who together own 3.28 lakh acres. The Rythu Bandhu expenditure is Rs 328 crore per year.

Similarly, 65,411 persons own lands between 10 acres and 15 acres, who together own 7.81 lakh acres. The expenditure incurred on Rythu Bandhu is Rs 781 crore per year.

The data shows that 98,652 persons in Telangana own lands above 10 acres each and together own 14.97 lakh acres. The government is incurring expenditure of Rs 1,497 crore per year towards Rythu Bandhu.

 

The government hoped that if the majority of these landowners opted out of Rythu Bandhu, it could save at least Rs 1,000 crore per year. But the ground reality looks contrasting.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was the first to give up Rythu Bandhu during its launch in May 2018 while giving a call to all rich landowners to voluntarily opt out of the scheme.

Following the Chief Minister’s call, a few ministers A. Indrakaran Reddy, Tummala Nageshwar Rao and Patnam Mahender Reddy gave up Rythu Bandhu then. A few IAS and IPS officers, gazetted officers, industrialists, businessmen etc also reportedly gave up Rythu Bandhu but their names were kept a secret. In all, just 1,980 persons in the entire state gave up the benefit.
Surprisingly, nearly 400 of them have again submitted applications to agriculture department to reclaim Rythu Bandhu.

 

...
Tags: telangana government, rythu bandhu, rich landowners, rich farmers, rs 10000 per acre per year, kcr, a. indrakaran reddy, tummala nageshwar rao, patnam mahender reddy, reclaim rythu bandhu, give up rythu bandhu benefits
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The study observed that while the national prevalence rate of hypertension is 3.60 per cent, its prevalence in AP and TS is 8.54 per cent. — Representational image/ANI

Higher prevalence of NCDs in two Telugu states

According to GHMC officials, a total of 34,878 street vendors in the city who were affected by the Covid-19 lockdown last year were given Rs 10,000 immediate relief by the civic body, the highest in the country. However, almost same number was affected during the current year's lockdown and the corporation authorities are yet to upload the data into PM SVANidhi. — DC Image

Hyderabad hawkers deprived of availing PM SVANidhi

We are in a bad situation, the lockdown pushed us into utter poverty. We believe in hard work and don’t expect any aid from anyone, says one hawker. — Representational image/DC

Pandemic throws lives of push cart vendors out of gear

For those at the Secunderabad station road, vendors like James John said there was supposed to be a committee meeting with the GHMC commissioner. — Representational image/Gandhi

Hawkers in Hyderabad allege police harassment



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No deal with NSO, Pegasus: Ministry of Defence

Minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt. (Photo: PTI)

Sonia's sonic call for Opposition unity

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi after paying tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)

SC pulls up CBI, IB, cops for inaction over complaints by CJs

Supreme Court. (PTI)

Sharad Pawar meets Amit Shah, raises political heat

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. (PTI)

India evaluates Afghanistan evacuations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->