AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

KAKINADA: Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has created a flutter by killing a bird (quail-Kouju), to match with the image of the Twitter logo bird, and sent the “fried bird’’ to Twitter offices via post.

He did this in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The entire action was video-graphed, and he posted it onto his Instagram page. He also informed this to the Congress office.

He said in his message to the Congress office that this protest was staged by Congress leader Harsha Kumar from the state and his followers raised slogans in favour of Rahul Gandhi and against the BJP. After posting a part of the fried bird, we ate the remaining pieces,” he has stated.

The Pradesh Congress disciplinary committee and the All India Congress Committee’s communication wing took a serious note of the incident. Sources quoted the committee president Lingamsetty Eswararao as saying such protests would hurt the image of the Congress party.

From Mahatma Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders maintained a high degree of decency in their conduct. The AICC communication wing, therefore, suspended Sri Raj from party membership, it was stated.

Harsha Kumar told Deccan Chronicle that the incident took place as a mark of protest.