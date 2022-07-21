TRS condemns GST on dairy products

As per the call given by TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao, MLA Ramesh, along with Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy, held a dharna at the Inavolu mandal headquarters against the Central government for imposing GST on milk products here in Warangal district on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)

WARANGAL: By imposing five per cent GST (Goods and Services Tax) on milk and dairy products like curd, buttermilk and lassi, the Central government was increasing the burden on the poor and the middle class people, alleged Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) Warangal district president and Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh.

As per the call given by TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao, Ramesh, along with Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy, held a dharna at the Inavolu mandal headquarters against the Central government for imposing GST on milk products here in Warangal district on Wednesday.

Later, speaking to the media in the Hanamkonda district, Ramesh came down heavily on the BJP government. He alleged that with the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and domestic gas, the poor and middle-class people were already facing a lot of hardships, and increasing further burden on them, the BJP government imposed five per cent of GST on milk and milk products, he said and added that the Centre was playing with their lives.

The BJP government was imposing tax on everything, right from the birth of a person until he went to the burial ground, he said and questioned how a government could collect tax on milk and milk products which were the main ingredients of baby food.

When the Telangana government was spending all its revenue to implement several innovative schemes, the BJP government at the Centre, by collecting money in the name of Gabbar Singh Tax, was handing it over to the corporate companies, he alleged.

The BJP government was showing discrimination against the Telangana government, without purchasing foodgrains from the state, he alleged and said it was intentionally trying to drive the state government into problems.

Because of the negligent behaviour of the Central government, around 93.92 lakh metric tonnes of food grains were lying in rice mills without any use and with the recent heavy rains that witnessed in the state, around 10 lakh metric tonnes of food grains submerged in the water causing a huge loss to the state government, he pointed out.

The BJP government must repeal the GST on milk and milk products immediately and must purchase food grains without keeping any restrictions, he demanded.