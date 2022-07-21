TPCC protest against questioning of Sonia Gandhi by ED

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee leaders including party state president A.Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka staged protest in Hyderabad on Thursday against questioning of AICC president Sonia Gandhi by Enforcement Directorate officials.

They took out protest rally from Indira Gandhi statue to ED office. During the march, party workers displayed black balloons. Police have given permission permission to Congress leaders to take out the rally. However, few Congress leaders have been taken into preventive custody by the police in various districts.