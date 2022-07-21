  
Nation Politics 21 Jul 2022 TPCC protest against ...
Nation, Politics

TPCC protest against questioning of Sonia Gandhi by ED

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 21, 2022, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2022, 1:55 pm IST
Congress workers took out protest rally from Indira Gandhi statue to ED office. (DC file image)
 Congress workers took out protest rally from Indira Gandhi statue to ED office. (DC file image)

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee leaders including party state president A.Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka staged protest in Hyderabad on Thursday against questioning of AICC president Sonia Gandhi by Enforcement Directorate officials.

They took out protest rally from Indira Gandhi statue to ED office. During the march, party workers displayed black balloons. Police have given permission permission to Congress leaders to take out the rally. However, few Congress leaders have been taken into preventive custody by the police in various districts.

...
Tags: tpcc president a revanth reddy, congress protest
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A view of Kudremukh range of Western Ghats in Belthangady. (Photo:Gururaj A Paniyadi)

Green activists flay Karnataka politicians' stance on Western Ghats ESA

The deceased was identified as K. Saravana, a native of Arani district in Tamil Nadu. (Representational image)

Murder at Tirumala: After spat, man hit with stone dies

Congress president Sonia Gandhi with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves from her residence ahead of appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in National Herald case

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal (Facebook)

Kerala-Centre face-off on GST: FM says no tax should be levied on common man's items



MOST POPULAR

 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Thackeray faction predicts Shinde government will fall in 6 months

Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Shiv Sena Bhavan, in Mumbai, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)

GST hike sets off ruckus in Lok Sabha

Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

Congress to highlight Telangana floods in Parliament session

Reddy also criticised PM Narendra Modi, claiming that he announced Rs 1,000 crore flood relief for Gujarat, but was ignoring Telangana. — DC File Image

Shinde, Fadnavis meet Modi in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during their meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)

BJP urges Maha Governor to order floor test; Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to return

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->