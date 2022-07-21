Case booked against Arvind Dharmapuri for remarks against CM

Hyderabad: The Saroornagar police booked a case against BJP leader and Nizamabad Lok Sabha MP Dharmapuri Arvind for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao.

According to the police, a case was filed against Arvind on the complaint of an advocate V. Ravikumar, who accused the Lok Sabha MP of using derogatory and abusive language against the Chief Minister during a press conference held at the BJP office on July 13 by Arvind and the party cadre in an attempt to degrade the CM's image and “incite disaffection towards the government”.

“His words were intentionally meant against the Chief Minister to create a feeling of enmity. The derogative and abusive words used against a respected person amounts to degrading or bringing down the image of the government, thereby inciting people or creating disaffection towards the state government and creating an unwanted and unlawful atmosphere,” the advocate noted in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, after taking permission from a local court, the police registered a case under Sections 504, 505(1)(c) of the IPC.