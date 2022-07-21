  
Nation Politics 21 Jul 2022 Allot 660 Chintakunt ...
Nation, Politics

Allot 660 Chintakunta double bedroom houses to flood victims, says Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 21, 2022, 12:06 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2022, 12:06 am IST
Congress Leaders and activists stage a dharna demanding Chintakunta two bed flats should be allocated to the poor and Priority should be given to flood victims and house collapse victims. (Photo:DC)
 Congress Leaders and activists stage a dharna demanding Chintakunta two bed flats should be allocated to the poor and Priority should be given to flood victims and house collapse victims. (Photo:DC)

Karimnagar: The government must allot double bedroom houses constructed in Chintakunta by giving preference to those who lost their homes in the recent heavy rains floods in the district. These houses should also be given to other shelterless poor families, city Congress president Komatireddy Narendar said here on Wednesday.

Congress leaders staged a dharna along with the flood victims in front of the collectorate here.

Narendar said around 15,000 families living without proper shelter in Karimnagar town had applied for double-bedroom houses. The government has sanctioned only 660 such houses so far, he said.

In the past five years, the construction works for the 2bhk houses in Chintakunta are going on at snail’s pace due to funds problem and the negligence of the local public representatives. Apart from this, the ruling TRS party leaders are ignoring the poor and shelter-less families and are trying to sell these houses to others, he alleged.

“If the government does not allot the 2bhk houses in Chintakunta to the flood victims and shelterless poor families, the Congress party will seize the house of BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar and intensify the agitation,” he warned.

Congress leaders Samad Nawab, Md Taaz, Shravan Naik, Srinivas Reddy, Abdul Rehaman, Vilas, Nihal Ahmed, Babu, Narasaiah, Tirupati, Salimuddin, Arun Kumar, Kamruddin, Shabana, Md Chand, Ravinder, Satyanarayan Reddy, Bhaskar and Raj Kumar were present.

...
Tags: double bedroom houses, rains flood, komatireddy narendar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Latest From Nation

Industries and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter @MinisterKTR)

Job creation a huge challenge, says KTR

The maximum temperature on Wednesday rose to 32.7ºC from Tuesday’s 31.4ºC, while the minimum temperature went up to 23.4ºC from 22.0ºC. (DC Image)

Mercury levels rise in Hyderabad as rains subside

National Investigation Agency (Photo: PTI)

NIA uses RK’s diaries to track down Maoists

The data tabled by the minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash showed that Telangana created 44,649 jobs through start-ups from 2016 to June 2022. As many as 3,875 new start-ups also came up in Telangana during the same period. — Representational Image/DC

Centre: Telangana among top 10 start-up job creators



MOST POPULAR

 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Thackeray faction predicts Shinde government will fall in 6 months

Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Shiv Sena Bhavan, in Mumbai, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)

GST hike sets off ruckus in Lok Sabha

Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

Congress to highlight Telangana floods in Parliament session

Reddy also criticised PM Narendra Modi, claiming that he announced Rs 1,000 crore flood relief for Gujarat, but was ignoring Telangana. — DC File Image

Shinde, Fadnavis meet Modi in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during their meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)

BJP urges Maha Governor to order floor test; Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to return

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->