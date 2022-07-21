Allot 660 Chintakunta double bedroom houses to flood victims, says Congress

Congress Leaders and activists stage a dharna demanding Chintakunta two bed flats should be allocated to the poor and Priority should be given to flood victims and house collapse victims. (Photo:DC)

Karimnagar: The government must allot double bedroom houses constructed in Chintakunta by giving preference to those who lost their homes in the recent heavy rains floods in the district. These houses should also be given to other shelterless poor families, city Congress president Komatireddy Narendar said here on Wednesday.

Congress leaders staged a dharna along with the flood victims in front of the collectorate here.

Narendar said around 15,000 families living without proper shelter in Karimnagar town had applied for double-bedroom houses. The government has sanctioned only 660 such houses so far, he said.

In the past five years, the construction works for the 2bhk houses in Chintakunta are going on at snail’s pace due to funds problem and the negligence of the local public representatives. Apart from this, the ruling TRS party leaders are ignoring the poor and shelter-less families and are trying to sell these houses to others, he alleged.

“If the government does not allot the 2bhk houses in Chintakunta to the flood victims and shelterless poor families, the Congress party will seize the house of BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar and intensify the agitation,” he warned.

