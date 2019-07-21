Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 21 Jul 2019 Return 'promise ...
Nation, Politics

Return 'promised Rs 15 lakh black money' to people: Mamata to BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 21, 2019, 1:46 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2019, 2:04 pm IST
TMC has filed an FIR against Dilip Ghosh for threatening to drag party leaders out of buses on their way to the rally.
Addressing a Martyrs Day rally, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Addressing a Martyrs Day rally, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Kolkata: Addressing a Martyrs Day rally on Sunday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Banerjee said the party will launch a state-wide protest on July 26 demanding return of black money 'siphoned off' by the BJP promised to people.

"You are asking the TMC for cut money? Give us back Rs. 15 lakh which you promised," Mamata said.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to bring back black money from abroad to India in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He had said Rs 15 lakh will be deposited to every citizen's bank account once the black money is brought back. The promise had provided the opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, a huge opportunity to target the government.

The TMC also filed an FIR against BJP state president Dilip Ghosh for allegedly threatening to drag TMC leaders out of buses on their way to the rally, if they failed to return the "cut money" they had collected from people.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP on Sunday accusing the party of “cheating” to win the Lok Sabha elections.

“In Lok Sabha elections they won by cheating—by using EVMs, CRPF and Election Commission. They just got 18 seats, by getting few seats they are trying to capture our party offices and beating our people,” Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mamata Banerjee also said she will request the Election Commission (EC) to conduct the panchayat and Municipal elections in Bengal through ballot paper. On Saturday, she had called for a return of ballot papers in place of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and said electoral reforms were needed to save democracy.

"Central agencies are threatening our leaders and elected representatives over chit fund scams, asking them to get in touch with the BJP or face prison," Banerjee said. The Chief Minister accused the saffron party of luring TMC MLAs with money and other perks.

"The BJP is offering Rs 2 crore and a petrol pump to our MLAs to switch over... Just like in Karnataka, the BJP is indulging in horse trading everywhere," Banerjee alleged.

She said the BJP government at the Centre would not last for "more than two years", considering the way it is functioning. "Credit for the smooth conduct of Parliament goes to opposition parties, not those in power," the TMC chief said.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP-led Central government of trying to foil her party's 'Martyrs Day' rally on Sunday by operating only 30 per cent of the trains usually run on other Sundays.

...
Tags: west bengal, tmc, bjp, black money, martyrs day
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

Fire breaks out at Churchill Chamber building, near Taj in Mumbai

Taslima Nasreen, a citizen of Sweden, has been getting residence permit on a continuous basis since 2004. A Home Ministry official told PTI that her residence permit has been further extended for one more year till July 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Author Taslima Nasreen India stay permit extended from 3 months to a year

A veteran diplomat, Sun served as the Director-General in China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Policy Planning Department before being appointed to the current post. He also served as China's Ambassador to Pakistan and is an expert in South Asian affairs. (Photo: ANI)

Looking forward to working with Indian govt for better ties: China's new envoy

On July 16, Kumar had said that a total of 1.25 lakh people had been rescued so far in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar floods: CM Nitish to visit Sitamarhi today to take stock of rescue, relief ops



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Miami vacation is all about love and romance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Houston celebrates exact moment Neil Armstrong set foot on Moon 50 years ago

July 20, 1969 Photo when astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity (EVA). - On July 21, 1969, US astronaut Neil Armstrong is the first man to step onto the Moon, his teammate Edwin Aldrin joining him around 20 minutes later. (Photo: AFP | File)
 

Samsung new offer: Screen replacement for select smartphones at Rs 990

Galaxy J-series (Photo: File)
 

UIDAI to soon select adjudicating officer for inquiry in contravention cases

The Parliament, earlier this month, passed an amendment bill which allows voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for users to open bank accounts and get mobile phone connections. (Photo: File | PTI)
 

'Avengers: Endgame' beats 'Avatar' to become the biggest movie of all-time

Avengers: Endgame poster.
 

Rajasthan school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and Quranic verses to Muslim students

The school conducts classes for the students of Cass I to VIII and is run in two shifts where these students are taught lessons in Urdu and the Quran in the morning followed by Sanskrit 'shlokas' in the afternoon. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Looking forward to working with Indian govt for better ties: China's new envoy

A veteran diplomat, Sun served as the Director-General in China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Policy Planning Department before being appointed to the current post. He also served as China's Ambassador to Pakistan and is an expert in South Asian affairs. (Photo: ANI)

3 more FIRs registered against Azam Khan for land grab in UP

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan in connection with land encroachment cases in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

TMC to hold Martyrs Day mega rally today; Mamata blames BJP of foulplay

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP-led Central government of trying to foil her party's 'Martyrs Day' rally on Sunday by operating only 30 per cent of the trains usually run on other Sundays. (Photo: File)

Is Congress readying for exit?

The leader added that Congress party’s alternative strategy would be to seek Supreme Court’s intervention on its earlier order which was acting as a shield for rebel legislators.

HD Kumaraswamy’s technical advisor quits

HD Kumaraswamy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham