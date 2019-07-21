Cricket World Cup 2019

K'taka crisis: 'Will go back once everything is sorted out,' say MLAs in Mumbai

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 21, 2019, 4:00 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2019, 5:26 pm IST
Ahead of floor test, rebel Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai said they came with an intention to teach lesson to Cong-JD(S) government in state.
Ahead of the floor test, the rebel Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai on Sunday said they came with an intention to teach lesson to the Congress-JD(S) government in the state.
 Ahead of the floor test, the rebel Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai on Sunday said they came with an intention to teach lesson to the Congress-JD(S) government in the state. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Mumbai: Ahead of the floor test, the rebel Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai on Sunday said they came with an intention to teach lesson to the Congress-JD(S) government in the state.

Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai said, “We haven't come here with other intention but to teach a lesson to this coalition (Congress-JDS) govt. We haven't come here for money or any other thing. We will go back to Bengaluru once everything is sorted out.”

 

...
