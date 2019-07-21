Karnataka crisis: 'Trust vote debate is going on like a test match,' says BJP

The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A day ahead of the crucial confidence motion in Karnataka Assembly, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy-led government over the delay in holding the trust vote, saying that discussion has been going on like a "test match".

Karnataka Assembly is scheduled to take up the confidence motion on Monday.

"HD Kumaraswamy has been given a lot of time to prove his majority. This process of confidence motion is going on like a test match. It looks like that they want to spend five years in proving the confidence motion," he told ANI.

"Either Kumaraswamy should resign or prove the mandate. The Governor cannot give him time forever to prove the majority," Rao added.

He claimed the people of the state will "take revenge" when elections take place.

"They are acting in the funniest manner we have ever seen. They are not able to face the electorate. That is why they keep on delaying the trust vote. The people of Karnataka who are upset with the coalition will take their revenge when elections happen. Monday is possibly the last day when this government will breathe its last," he further said.

The trust vote is scheduled for Monday after the House was adjourned in the wake of the Assembly failing to meet the two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote on July 19, amid heated arguments between the MLAs during the debate.

Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition, including 13 from Congress and three JD(S) MLAs, have resigned from the government.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.