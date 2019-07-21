Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 21 Jul 2019 Didn't become M ...
Nation, Politics

Didn't become MP to clean drains, toilets: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur

ANI
Published Jul 21, 2019, 8:36 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2019, 8:37 pm IST
Thakur, while interacting with BJP workers on Sunday, said she has not been elected as Member of Parliament to clean toilets and drains.
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur comment came in response to a grievance raised by a BJP worker here over the issues faced by people due to lack of cleanliness and hygiene in the area. (Photo: File)
 Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur comment came in response to a grievance raised by a BJP worker here over the issues faced by people due to lack of cleanliness and hygiene in the area. (Photo: File)

Sehore: At a time when leaders in the Narendra Modi government are doing everything possible to make 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' a success, BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur has made a statement that could court controversy.

Thakur, while interacting with BJP workers on Sunday, said she has not been elected as Member of Parliament to clean toilets and drains.

 

Thinking otherwise when all NDA ministers are spreading awareness about India's largest cleanliness campaign, Thakur said, "We were not elected to get your drains cleaned. We were not made to get your toilets cleaned. We will do all the work for which we have been elected."

Her comment came in response to a grievance raised by a BJP worker here over the issues faced by people due to lack of cleanliness and hygiene in the area.

Pragya Thakur, who successfully contested the Lok Sabha elections against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal constituency, has been in news several times in the recent past for making controversial statements, including that on former Maharashtra ATS Chief Hemant Karkare.

...
Tags: narendra modi government, pragya singh thakur, malegaon blast
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

On July 19, the Chief Minister had kickstarted the process of sending cash relief of Rs 6,000 directly into the bank accounts of flood-affected families. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar floods: Villagers put up temporary shelters; wait for help turns endless

Former PM Manmohan Singh speaking at the birth centenary memorial meeting of Indrajit HGupta in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

When only one party has access to resources, reconsider election funding: Singh

'Ministry of External Affairs regularly reviews the requirement of manpower at various levels in Missions and Posts abroad as well as at the Headquarters, and takes appropriate action as per the requirement,' Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said. (Photo: PTI)

Over 9,700 complaints filed by Indian workers in Gulf countries this year: Jaishankar

Photo: Representational image

Indian Navy to get fifth Dornier Aircraft squadron on Monday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sushma Swaraj gives befitting reply to Twitter troll

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)
 

Redmi K20 vs K20 Pro vs Realme X vs Oppo K3; Who wins the ‘Budget Flagship’ battle?

While Xiaomi brought us the K20 and K20 Pro, Oppo brought us the K3, and Realme, which is also a sub-brand of Oppo, brought us the Realme X.
 

CRPF gets sanction to install sanitary pad dispensers for women in combat

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also been authorised to purchase 783 steel frame stands for drying clothes for all its six 'mahila' battalions, 15 special anti-riot units of the Rapid Action Force and training institutions. (Photo: PTI)
 

Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Miami vacation is all about love and romance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Houston celebrates exact moment Neil Armstrong set foot on Moon 50 years ago

July 20, 1969 Photo when astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity (EVA). - On July 21, 1969, US astronaut Neil Armstrong is the first man to step onto the Moon, his teammate Edwin Aldrin joining him around 20 minutes later. (Photo: AFP | File)
 

Samsung new offer: Screen replacement for select smartphones at Rs 990

Galaxy J-series (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka crisis: 'Trust vote debate is going on like a test match,' says BJP

The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. (Photo: ANI)

2 independent K’taka MLAs move SC seeking floor test be concluded tomorrow before 5pm

‘The intention of the government is to delay the trust vote and indulge in horse-trading and defections from the BJP in the meanwhile,’ the plea submitted. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' 'Maha Janadesh' yatra to begin on August 1

The second phase, BJP functionaries said, will be from August 17 to 31 covering areas between Aurangabad and Nashik. (Photo: File)

'Cong shedding crocodile tears,' Yogi Adityanath on Sonbhadra firing

Adityanath informed that ex gratia of Rs 18.5 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased and Rs 2.5 lakh to the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund under SC and ST provisions. (Photo: File)

TMC MPs submit notice to discuss 'serious incidents of atrocities on SC/STs'

According to Rule 267, any member, may, with the consent of the Chairman, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham