Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 21 Jul 2019 D Raja takes over as ...
Nation, Politics

D Raja takes over as new CPI general secretary, replaces S Sudhakar Reddy

ANI
Published Jul 21, 2019, 6:27 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2019, 6:27 pm IST
‘The country is going through a critical period under the fascist regime of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi,’ he said at a press conference.
Raja was unanimously chosen as Reddy's successor at a three-day meeting of the CPI national council, the top decision-making body of the party, earlier this week. (Photo: File)
 Raja was unanimously chosen as Reddy's successor at a three-day meeting of the CPI national council, the top decision-making body of the party, earlier this week. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP D Raja was appointed as the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday. The veteran leader, who replaced S Sudhakar Reddy, said the party's fight against "retrograde" forces would continue.

D Raja replaces S Sudhakar Reddy as CPI general secretary, says partys fight against retrograde forces will continue.

 

"The country is going through a critical period under the fascist regime of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi. The Left might have lost seats in the Lok Sabha election and might have been reduced to a smaller force in Parliament, but it does not mean that we have shrunk within the country or our ideological and political influence has shrunk," Raja told a press conference here. "We are the hope for the people of this country," he added.

Raja said the Left parties would continue to fight against the "retrograde policies" of the present government. "The BJP government may have won the electoral battle but not the social or the political one. We want all communist parties to come together. We will have to rework our strategies. That's what our parties are trying to do," he said.

Raja was unanimously chosen as Reddy's successor at a three-day meeting of the CPI national council, the top decision-making body of the party, earlier this week. The change in leadership comes after the party's worst-ever performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Reddy, who stepped down as the CPI general secretary due to ill health, was also present at the press conference.

...
Tags: d raja, s sudhakar reddy, fascist regime, pm modi, communist party of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Twenty-nine people have been arrested and four officials have been suspended in connection with the incident. (Photo: AP)

Hope UP govt fulfills all announcements for Sonbhadra firing victims: Priyanka Gandhi

Owing to a shortage of funds, Devaiah approached Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) Working President KTR Rao for help. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana man compensated by clinic over negligence after TCDRC intervenes

Gadkari, who was scheduled to address the gathering, had an important meeting. (Photo: File)

Nitin Gadkari, Pankaja Munde absent from Maharashtra BJP executive meet

The revised terms of sale have also reduced the time period for stripping of assets of Pawan Hans by the buyer to two years, from three years specified earlier. (Photo: File)

Govt dilutes terms to attract bidders for Pawan Hans after failing to privatise



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CRPF gets sanction to install sanitary pad dispensers for women in combat

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also been authorised to purchase 783 steel frame stands for drying clothes for all its six 'mahila' battalions, 15 special anti-riot units of the Rapid Action Force and training institutions. (Photo: PTI)
 

Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Miami vacation is all about love and romance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Houston celebrates exact moment Neil Armstrong set foot on Moon 50 years ago

July 20, 1969 Photo when astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity (EVA). - On July 21, 1969, US astronaut Neil Armstrong is the first man to step onto the Moon, his teammate Edwin Aldrin joining him around 20 minutes later. (Photo: AFP | File)
 

Samsung new offer: Screen replacement for select smartphones at Rs 990

Galaxy J-series (Photo: File)
 

UIDAI to soon select adjudicating officer for inquiry in contravention cases

The Parliament, earlier this month, passed an amendment bill which allows voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for users to open bank accounts and get mobile phone connections. (Photo: File | PTI)
 

'Avengers: Endgame' beats 'Avatar' to become the biggest movie of all-time

Avengers: Endgame poster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Hope UP govt fulfills all announcements for Sonbhadra firing victims: Priyanka Gandhi

Twenty-nine people have been arrested and four officials have been suspended in connection with the incident. (Photo: AP)

Nitin Gadkari, Pankaja Munde absent from Maharashtra BJP executive meet

Gadkari, who was scheduled to address the gathering, had an important meeting. (Photo: File)

Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu vacates his ministerial bungalow

Singh and Sidhu had been at loggerheads since his controversial visit to Pakistan for the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan last year where he had hugged Pak Army Chief leading to a huge controversy back home. (Photo: ANI)

K'taka crisis: 'Will go back once everything is sorted out,' say MLAs in Mumbai

Ahead of the floor test, the rebel Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai on Sunday said they came with an intention to teach lesson to the Congress-JD(S) government in the state. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Govt's duty to stand with victims: Priyanka welcomes UP CM's visit to Sonbhadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra welcomed Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath's visit on Sunday to Ubbha village in UP's Sonbhadra where 10 people were gunned down over a land dispute. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham