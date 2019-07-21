Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 21 Jul 2019 CM Adityanath visits ...
Nation, Politics

CM Adityanath visits Sonbhadra shooting survivors day after Priyanka Gandhi met them

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 21, 2019, 2:45 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2019, 2:45 pm IST
Till now, 24 people have been arrested for the mass murder. A total of 78 people have been charged, including Yagya Dutt and his brother.
The Chief Minister, whose visit came amidst several political criticisms over his silence and non-reaction on the deaths, also said he would take ‘strict action against those who tried to steal land’. (Photo: ANI)
 The Chief Minister, whose visit came amidst several political criticisms over his silence and non-reaction on the deaths, also said he would take ‘strict action against those who tried to steal land’. (Photo: ANI)

Sonabhadra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met with the families of the 10 tribal farmers who were killed in a shootout in Ubbah village in Sonbhadra district this week, and promised that his government would "help (them) in every way".

The Chief Minister, whose visit came amidst several political criticisms over his silence and non-reaction on the deaths, also said he would take "strict action against those who tried to steal land".

 

Ten people were killed and over 24 injured on Wednesday when a village chief, Yagya Dutt, and his associates, fired on a group of farmers who refused to give up 36 acres of land they had tilled for generations.

Witnesses said Yagya Dutt then brought nearly 200 men on 32 tractor trolleys to seize the land. They fired at the tribals for more than 30 minutes in one of the most chilling incidents the country has seen in recent times.

"Strict action will be taken against those who tried to steal land. The government will help (you) in every way," the Chief Minister said, reported by NDTV. He also announced the establishment of a police outpost in the area to prevent further attacks.

Yogi Adityanath also advised the families of the people who were killed to send their children to Anganwadis (rural child care centres).

Many of the victims of the shootout demanded money and land as compensation, along with death penalty to the guilty, news agency ANI reported.

"We will demand Rs. 10 lakh and 10 bigha land for the kin of those who died in the firing and Rs. 7 lakh and six bigha land for the injured," Chhote Lal, who was injured in the shootout, said.

"We will demand capital punishment for the village headman," Indra Kumar, who was injured in the firing, added.

The incident led to widespread attacks on the BJP government in the state with the opposition accusing it of trying to protect the accused. The Congress, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, the Left and the Trinamool Congress hit out at the government on Saturday.

With the end of the Priyanka episode on Saturday where she was detained while visiting the families of Sonabhadra, a new confrontation was triggered when a Trinamool Congress delegation was stopped at Varanasi airport.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did finally meet the villagers - at a guest house in Mirzapur district on Saturday - saying that "I'll be back".

Till now, 24 people have been arrested for the mass murder. A total of 78 people have been charged, including Yagya Dutt and his brother.

 

...
Tags: sonabhadra, mass murder, uttar pradesh, yogi adityanath, farmers
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo. (Photo: ANI)

Rs. 5,800 crores released for cleaning 34 polluted rivers: Government

Ahead of the floor test, the rebel Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai on Sunday said they came with an intention to teach lesson to the Congress-JD(S) government in the state. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

K'taka crisis: 'Will go back once everything is sorted out,' says MLAs in Mumbai

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri. (Photo: ANI)

Union government proposes 'Metrolite' train for small cities

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra welcomed Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath's visit on Sunday to Ubbha village in UP's Sonbhadra where 10 people were gunned down over a land dispute. (Photo: File)

Govt's duty to stand with victims: Priyanka welcomes UP CM's visit to Sonbhadra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Miami vacation is all about love and romance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Houston celebrates exact moment Neil Armstrong set foot on Moon 50 years ago

July 20, 1969 Photo when astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity (EVA). - On July 21, 1969, US astronaut Neil Armstrong is the first man to step onto the Moon, his teammate Edwin Aldrin joining him around 20 minutes later. (Photo: AFP | File)
 

Samsung new offer: Screen replacement for select smartphones at Rs 990

Galaxy J-series (Photo: File)
 

UIDAI to soon select adjudicating officer for inquiry in contravention cases

The Parliament, earlier this month, passed an amendment bill which allows voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for users to open bank accounts and get mobile phone connections. (Photo: File | PTI)
 

'Avengers: Endgame' beats 'Avatar' to become the biggest movie of all-time

Avengers: Endgame poster.
 

Rajasthan school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and Quranic verses to Muslim students

The school conducts classes for the students of Cass I to VIII and is run in two shifts where these students are taught lessons in Urdu and the Quran in the morning followed by Sanskrit 'shlokas' in the afternoon. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Return 'promised Rs 15 lakh black money' to people: Mamata to BJP

Addressing a Martyrs Day rally, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Looking forward to working with Indian govt for better ties: China's new envoy

A veteran diplomat, Sun served as the Director-General in China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Policy Planning Department before being appointed to the current post. He also served as China's Ambassador to Pakistan and is an expert in South Asian affairs. (Photo: ANI)

3 more FIRs registered against Azam Khan for land grab in UP

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan in connection with land encroachment cases in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

TMC to hold Martyrs Day mega rally today; Mamata blames BJP of foulplay

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP-led Central government of trying to foil her party's 'Martyrs Day' rally on Sunday by operating only 30 per cent of the trains usually run on other Sundays. (Photo: File)

Is Congress readying for exit?

The leader added that Congress party’s alternative strategy would be to seek Supreme Court’s intervention on its earlier order which was acting as a shield for rebel legislators.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham