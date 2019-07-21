BS Yeddyurappa: We won’t approach Supreme Court, Guv over trust vote delay

Bengaluru: Hoping the Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy complete trust vote discussion on Monday, the State BJP leaders have decided not to approach the Governor seeking dismissal of the Government.

Opposition leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa informed reporters at Ramada resort here on Saturday that BJP will not knock on the door of Raj Bhavan seeking the Governor's intervention. Yeddyurappa also said that party will not approach the Supreme Court about the delay in seeking a trust vote by the Chief Minister.

Mr. Yeddyurappa spent the day with party MLAs at resort, requested them not to add fuel to the fire by using harsh words against the ruling party members during debate. He also advised party's young members to not say anything against the ruling party members despite their provocative remarks.

Mr. Yeddyurappa himself decided not to react any provocative speech from treasury bench members.

Meanwhile, some of the senior members of the BJP sought legal opinion from senior counsels of the High Court about the Chief Minister's two applications before the Supreme Court, which questions whether the court can interfere in the proceedings by giving directions when a trust vote motion is underway.

Regarding what party strategy to adopt on Monday, the BJP leadership decided to urge the Speaker to conclude the proceedings on that day itself as assured by the Chief Minister. If the government is planning to extend the session, the BJP is contemplating resorting to a silent protest.

However party legislators are wary on resorting to a night dharna inside the Assembly. Many legislators have complained to Mr. Yeddyurappa that they could not get sleep on Thursday night because of bedbugs and requested that any plans for a night dharna in the Assembly be dropped.