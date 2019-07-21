Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 21 Jul 2019 Ahead of trust vote, ...
Nation, Politics

Ahead of trust vote, BJP, Congress leaders simultaneously hold meetings

ANI
Published Jul 21, 2019, 8:56 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2019, 9:35 pm IST
A meeting of BJP legislators was convened at Ramada Hotel, while meeting of Congress leaders took place at Taj Vivanta.
BJP legislators met at Hotel Ramada in Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)
 BJP legislators met at Hotel Ramada in Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Ahead of the floor test of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress leaders simultaneously held legislative party meetings in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, JD(S) leaders G T Devegowda, S R Mahesh and C S Puttaraju met former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with a proposal for the latter to head the state, sources said. Siddaramaiah, however, denied the proposal, sources added.

 

A meeting of the BJP Legislative Party was convened at the Ramada Hotel here, while the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders took place at the Taj Vivanta.

The trust vote was scheduled for Monday after the house was adjourned in the wake of the Karnataka Assembly failing to meet the two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote on Friday.

The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs.

Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.

...
Tags: karnataka, jd(s), bjp, congress
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

On July 19, the Chief Minister had kickstarted the process of sending cash relief of Rs 6,000 directly into the bank accounts of flood-affected families. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar floods: Villagers put up temporary shelters; wait for help turns endless

Former PM Manmohan Singh speaking at the birth centenary memorial meeting of Indrajit HGupta in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

When only one party has access to resources, reconsider election funding: Singh

'Ministry of External Affairs regularly reviews the requirement of manpower at various levels in Missions and Posts abroad as well as at the Headquarters, and takes appropriate action as per the requirement,' Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said. (Photo: PTI)

Over 9,700 complaints filed by Indian workers in Gulf countries this year: Jaishankar

Photo: Representational image

Indian Navy to get fifth Dornier Aircraft squadron on Monday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sushma Swaraj gives befitting reply to Twitter troll

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)
 

Redmi K20 vs K20 Pro vs Realme X vs Oppo K3; Who wins the ‘Budget Flagship’ battle?

While Xiaomi brought us the K20 and K20 Pro, Oppo brought us the K3, and Realme, which is also a sub-brand of Oppo, brought us the Realme X.
 

CRPF gets sanction to install sanitary pad dispensers for women in combat

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also been authorised to purchase 783 steel frame stands for drying clothes for all its six 'mahila' battalions, 15 special anti-riot units of the Rapid Action Force and training institutions. (Photo: PTI)
 

Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Miami vacation is all about love and romance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Houston celebrates exact moment Neil Armstrong set foot on Moon 50 years ago

July 20, 1969 Photo when astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity (EVA). - On July 21, 1969, US astronaut Neil Armstrong is the first man to step onto the Moon, his teammate Edwin Aldrin joining him around 20 minutes later. (Photo: AFP | File)
 

Samsung new offer: Screen replacement for select smartphones at Rs 990

Galaxy J-series (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Attend Assembly session, expose BJP: K'taka CM appeals rebel MLAs

The BJP and Congress leaders are simultaneously holding legislative party meetings in Bengaluru today. (Photo: PTI)

Didn't become MP to clean drains, toilets: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur comment came in response to a grievance raised by a BJP worker here over the issues faced by people due to lack of cleanliness and hygiene in the area. (Photo: File)

Karnataka crisis: 'Trust vote debate is going on like a test match,' says BJP

The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. (Photo: ANI)

2 independent K’taka MLAs move SC seeking floor test be concluded tomorrow before 5pm

‘The intention of the government is to delay the trust vote and indulge in horse-trading and defections from the BJP in the meanwhile,’ the plea submitted. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' 'Maha Janadesh' yatra to begin on August 1

The second phase, BJP functionaries said, will be from August 17 to 31 covering areas between Aurangabad and Nashik. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham