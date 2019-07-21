Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 21 Jul 2019 3 more FIRs register ...
Nation, Politics

3 more FIRs registered against Azam Khan for land grab in UP

ANI
Published Jul 21, 2019, 10:51 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2019, 10:51 am IST
According to the complaints, the farmers' lands were illegally occupied through unscrupulous means with the help of a former Circle Officer.
Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan in connection with land encroachment cases in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)
 Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan in connection with land encroachment cases in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Rampur: Three more FIRs have been registered against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan in connection with land encroachment cases in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The total number of FIRs, as per the police, against Khan, now stands at 26 in cases relating to land grab. The police said the complaints against him were verified and found to be genuine.

 

According to the complaints, the farmers' lands were illegally occupied through unscrupulous means with the help of a former Circle Officer.

The Uttar Pradesh government put the parliamentarian's name on the government's anti-land mafia portal earlier this week. "It means the cases will be directly monitored by the government and legal action will be taken," Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar had said.

A government has formed a three-member committee to investigate the case. Rampur SP earlier this week said that the police will make arrests in the case.

Alleging that Khan was unnecessarily being harassed, Samajwadi Party has formed a high-level delegation of its legislative party members to look into the matter on July 17.

Khan, a former state minister, has alleged that he was being harassed as he defeated BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. "Since I won the election against BJP, I am being punished. All allegations are false. They can investigate if they want to. There are enemies all around me," he had said.

...
Tags: azam khan, fir, uttar pradesh, samajwadi party
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Rampur


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

As many as 33 people have lost their lives due to the deluge, while approximately 26 lakh people in over 12 districts have been adversely affected by the calamity. (Photo: ANI)

'If we die, we shall die together,' say residents of flood battered Bihar village

The aim of the project to bring farmers and riverine communities together and garner their support to convert the river banks into a minimum wide stretch of forest to conserve soil and water. (Photo: ANI)

Isha Foundation launches 'Cauvery Calling' to protect river Cauvery

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Supriyo wrote, 'They became half in 2019 and they will be swept away by 2021,' Supriyo said. (Photo: File)

'19 mein half, '21 mein saaf': Babul Supriyo on TMC government in WB

'I eloped and married in court. My mother is against my marriage,' she said. (Photo: ANI)

UP woman tries to kidnap her daughter for marrying against her wishes



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajasthan school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and Quranic verses to Muslim students

The school conducts classes for the students of Cass I to VIII and is run in two shifts where these students are taught lessons in Urdu and the Quran in the morning followed by Sanskrit 'shlokas' in the afternoon. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi becomes India's most admired man of 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was declared as the most admired man in India and sixth most admired man in the world. (Photo: File)
 

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani silence breakup rumours with dinner date, check out pics

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani step out for dinner date in Mumbai. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)
 

8 Things you must inspect before buying a used car

Made up your mind on a particular used car? Follow these steps while inspecting the vehicle to make sure you are not in for a surprise later.
 

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

Until now, the lady cops had to adjust with the gear designed for men. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

Hollywood action choreographers roped in for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's 'War'

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TMC to hold Martyrs Day mega rally today; Mamata blames BJP of foulplay

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP-led Central government of trying to foil her party's 'Martyrs Day' rally on Sunday by operating only 30 per cent of the trains usually run on other Sundays. (Photo: File)

Is Congress readying for exit?

The leader added that Congress party’s alternative strategy would be to seek Supreme Court’s intervention on its earlier order which was acting as a shield for rebel legislators.

HD Kumaraswamy’s technical advisor quits

HD Kumaraswamy.

Last attempt! Congress to seek seers’ help to win over rebels

Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah at a meeting with Congress leaders in Bengaluru on Saturday. (DC)

BS Yeddyurappa denies Rs 5 crore was offered to Cong-JDS MLAs

The State Assembly on Friday failed to meet the deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the process of trust vote after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy challenged the directive in the Supreme Court. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham