TRS in tight spot as infightings pop up ahead of polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jun 21, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2022, 12:29 am IST
KTR, who is touring the districts, is trying to resolve the differences by convening meetings with ministers, MLAs and senior leaders
Infighting in the TRS has intensified due to differences between ministers, MLAs and senior party leaders in the districts, and disgruntled leaders are threatening to quit the party. (DC file photo)
HYDERABAD: Infighting in the TRS has intensified due to differences between ministers, MLAs and senior party leaders in the districts, and disgruntled leaders are threatening to quit the party. The party leadership is trying hard to settle the infighting.

The TRS has already paid the price for the 'infighting' between Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and corporator P. Vijaya Reddy who decided to quit the party and join the Congress on June 23. Former Chennur MLA Nallala Odelu quit the TRS recently to join the BJP after a face-off with MLA Balka Suman.

 

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's home constituency of Gajwel and Siddipet of finance minister T. Harish Rao are the only two places where the cracks are not seen. The TRS is said to be feeling the heat of 'group politics' in Sangareddy and Dubbak constituencies in Medak district.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, who touring the districts to launch development programmes, trying to resolve the differences by convening meetings with ministers, MLAs and senior leaders. He has been visiting the residences of disgruntled leaders and trying to pacify them with offers of 'due recognition'.

 

Last week, he visited the residence of former minister Jupally Krishna Rao in Kollapur, who is staying away from party activities for long following differences with MLA B. Harshavardhan Reddy, who had defected from the Congress to the TRS.

In Khammam district, former minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy are at loggerheads with transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. Rama Rao met with Nageshwar Rao and Srinivas Reddy and asked Ajay Kumar to invite them to all official programmes in the district.

In Nizamabad district, there is minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and MLAs have been quarrelling for long which is said to be the reason for Kalvakuntla Kavitha's defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

 

In Warangal district, there are differences between minister Satyavathi Rathod and MLA Redya Naik, between MLC Kadiam Srihari and MLA T. Rajaiah, between MP Kavitha Maloth and MLA Shankar Naik. In Nalgonda district, differences between minister G. Jagadish Reddy and local MLAs are said to be adversely affecting the party.

