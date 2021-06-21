Nation Politics 21 Jun 2021 Harish Rao escapes u ...
Harish Rao escapes unhurt after convoy runs into herd of wild boar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 21, 2021, 10:28 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2021, 11:28 am IST
The accident occurred when the police escort pilot vehicle ran into some wild boar that darted on the highway from the left side
Harish Rao had spent the day in Siddipet, accompanying Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao during the latter’s visit to the district where he took park in various programmes. — DC Image
Hyderabad: Finance minister T. Harish Rao escaped unhurt after his convoy ran into a herd of wild boar near Nagulabanda village while he was on his way from Siddipet to Hyderabad on Sunday night.

The accident occurred when the police escort pilot vehicle ran into some wild boar that darted on the highway from the left side. With the pilot vehicle coming to a halt suddenly as it ran over a couple of boar, that died in the accident, the vehicles immediately behind ran into one another.

 

However, no one, including Harish Rao, was injured in the incident, the police said. The front end of the police pilot vehicle suffered damage as it ran into the wild boar herd.

Harish Rao had spent the day in Siddipet, accompanying Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao during the latter’s visit to the district where he took park in various programmes.

The car in which Harish Rao was travelling ran into the vehicle in front of it but suffered no damage. According to a message from his office, the minister and his staff, continued their journey to the city after the accident.

 

Tags: harish rao accident, harish rao car runs into wild boar, harish rao returning hyd from siddipet, harish rao kcr siddipet
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


