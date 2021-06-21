Hanumantha urges AICC to send observer to TS for selection of state party chief

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao has urged the AICC to send an observer to Telangana as it did for some other states before naming the next TPCC president. Opinion is divided on the selection of TPPC president and the party should consider the views of seniors, he said.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Hanumantha Rao said there was neither a core committee meeting nor any discussion on this so far. “Political equations are changing fast in the state, but no one in the Congress reviewed this scenario, he lamented.

The Congress high command had sent Madhusudan Mistry as observer to settle the KPCC issue amicably in Karnataka, where there was a difference of opinion, he said.

Hanumantha Rao alleged that TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were responsible for the Congress party’s downfall in the state. More than taking a recommendation of names from the Telangana Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore, the AICC should send an observer to select the TPCC president, he said.