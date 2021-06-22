Nation Politics 21 Jun 2021 Andhra Pradesh slams ...
Nation, Politics

Andhra Pradesh slams Telangana's charges of illegal construction of projects

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 22, 2021, 12:07 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2021, 12:07 am IST
Reiterates commitment to water allocation
Anil Kumar alleged that Telangana state had been constructing new projects without any permission and has increased the capacity of Kalwakurthy and Nettempadu projects. (Photo: Facebook @AnilKumarYadav)
 Anil Kumar alleged that Telangana state had been constructing new projects without any permission and has increased the capacity of Kalwakurthy and Nettempadu projects. (Photo: Facebook @AnilKumarYadav)

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for water resources P. Anil Kumar Yadav has refuted allegations of Telangana state that Andhra Pradesh was constructing irrigation projects illegally. He claimed that Andhra Pradesh was using was allocated for the projects. He alleged that Telangana was constructing irrigation projects without any permissions and this would damage water allocations to Andhra Pradesh.

Yadav clarified that the construction of irrigation projects in the State are subject to water allocations by tribunals and ridiculed the objections of Telangana State.

 

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he alleged that Telangana state had been constructing new projects without any permission and has increased the capacity of Kalwakurthy and Nettempadu projects.

Asserting that the state government is not going beyond its allocations, the minister said that for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project, the state cannot draw the allocated water of 44,000 cusecs from Srisailam through Pothireddypadu if the level drops below 848 feet. He further said that to provide water for Rayalaseema and Nellore districts, water could be drawn only at 881 ft level, which could suffice for 15-20 days during floods. He wanted to know from where else could Telangana state can withdraw over six thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) of water, even when the water level is below 800 ft besides taking up projects like Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Project.

 

Yadav questioned on what basis it would be wrong for Andhra Pradesh to construct lift irrigation just to ease the process of withdrawing the allocated share of water, while the same is being done by Telangana state. The minister said that the Rajolibanda project has an allocation of 4 tmc ft and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will go to any extent to protect the interests of the state. Telangana state officials are falsely accusing the State, despite all the projects being administered as per allocations, he added.

The minister said that the Chief Minister wanted the two states to be on friendly terms and took a step forward in that regard. He claimed that all these projects have been there for decades and the State government is only trying to increase their capacity. The minister stated that the Vamsadhara Tribunal has given clearance to construct the Neredi project and its construction would start soon.

 

...
Tags: anil kumar yadav, andhra pradesh, telangana, water resources, irrigation projects, kalwakurthy, nettempadu, rayalaseema lift irrigation, srisailam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Sharad Pawar (Photo:PTI)

Pawar renews Third Front bid under Rashtra Manch

Money not deposited into farmers’ accounts, charges TS Congress

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao pays tribute to Telangana ideologue Prof K. Jayashankar at his statute in Warangal to mark his 10th death anniversary on Monday. — DC

Warangal district will have new HQ: CM Chandrashekar Rao

Jagan was speaking at a review meeting on Covid-19, vaccination and progress of Nadu Nedu works in the health department. (Photo:DC)

Jagan calls for corporate-styled services in government hospitals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata links HC judge to BJP, seeks transfer of case

Tweeting a list of 10 cases, fought by Mr Chanda as a lawyer for the BJP, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien wondered: “See what we found. Matters where Justice Kaushik Chanda has appeared for the Bharatiya Janata Party before the Calcutta high court. And now he has been assigned to hear the Nandigram election case. One big coincidence?” — DC Image

Twitter campaign to declare Tulu as official language gets political support

Backing the campaign, Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel tweeted in Tulu saying, Efforts and talks are on to include Tulu in the eighth schedule. (PTI Photo)

Lok Janshakti Party's Chirag faction expels five party MPs

Both factions moved swiftly to take control of the party a day after Mr Paras, the youngest brother of Chirag Paswan's father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was recognised by the Lok Sabha secretariat as the leader of the LJP in the Lower House on Monday evening. — PTI

Kerala police files FIR against BJP state chief over bribery allegations

BJP Kerala state president K. Surendran (Image credit: Twitter/@surendranbjp)

Kamala Harris dials PM Modi on US decision to send vaccines to India

Kamala Harris on Thursday made her first phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him the decision of the Biden Administration to send tens of thousands of doses of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines to India. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham