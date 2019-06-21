Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 21 Jun 2019
Nation, Politics

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy joins BJP, to fight for KCR’s ouster

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 21, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy
 Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Thursday announced that he had decided to leave the party, and join the BJP. He did not give a date.

The announcement came during Mr Rajagopal Reddy’s meeting with his followers here to discuss his plans. Some Congress leaders and workers told Mr Rajagopal Reddy at the outset that they would remain with the Congress.

 

To this, Mr Rajagopal Reddy said, “I have taken a decision to leave the Congress, I will not create any problem for you if you come with me or not. To remove KCR from power I am leaving the party and not for any post. KCR has destroyed my company as he was not able to face me politically.”

Meanwhile, on the directions of the high command, the TPCC disciplinary action committee headed by Mr M. Kodanda Reddy issued a show cause notice to Mr Rajagopal Reddy for his remarks on the party and its leaders.

