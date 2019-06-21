Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 21 Jun 2019 JD(S) tieup hurt Con ...
Nation, Politics

JD(S) tieup hurt Congress but no breakup now

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 21, 2019, 2:28 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 2:28 am IST
Karnataka is one of the few states the Congress is in power albeit in a coalition.
H.D. Deve Gowda
 H.D. Deve Gowda

Bengaluru: The Congress high command has reportedly come to the conclusion that it made a serious error of judgment by tying up with the JD(S) for the Lok Sabha polls but is reportedly not keen on crossing the brink by  breaking the alliance with Mr H.D. Deve Gowda's party as it will only lead to the collapse of the coalition government and help the BJP sweep back to power.

Karnataka is one of the few states the Congress is in power albeit in a coalition, with the BJP or regional parties seizing power in most otherstates.   

 

In the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress tally fell from 10 to just one in the state and equally disappointing was the performance of the JD(S) with its tally reduced to one from two. The Congress debacle came up for review during a meeting Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah had with party president  Rahul Gandhi, one on one early Wednesday morning at his residence in Delhi. Sources said the two leaders agreed that the Congress should not have gone to the LS polls jointly with JD (S) and would have won seven or eight seats of the 28 in Karnataka if it had fought the polls on its own.

But contrary to reports which appeared in the media on Thursday, Mr Siddaramaiah did not actually recommend withdrawal from the coalition with the JD(S) to Mr Gandhi despite the problems the two parties have been facing in the last one year in power.

"They discussed the pros and cons and arrived at a view that a pullout would be detrimental to the Congress and would only benefit the BJP. They felt the coalition government should be allowed to continue undisturbed till early next year when party leaders could meet and decide on the future," sources said.

 It was after the meeting between Mr Gandhi and Mr Siddaramaiah that the KPCC was dissolved with its president Dinesh Gundurao, considered close to Siddaramaiah, allowed to continue by Mr Gandhi, sources explained.

This also goes to prove that Siddaramaiah, despite attempts by a section of Congress leaders to browbeat him and blame him for the Congress rout, continues to be numero in the Karnataka Congress and enjoys the confidence of the party top brass.

...
Tags: congress, h.d. deve gowda, lok sabha polls
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

SIT team at IMA Jewels shop in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

IMA scam: SIT inspects IMA shop, seizes 30 kg gold

A.H. Vishwanath

‘Will quit as MLA too if JD(S) doesn’t accept my resignation’

RV Deshpande

RV Deshpande to babus: Work with commitment, if you can’t, quit

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike office.

BBMP to set up waste composters at graveyards



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Narendra Modi wishes Shikhar Dhawan speedy recovery; see tweet

During a fixture against Australia on June 9, he was hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ranveer Singh gets legal notice from WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman

Ranveer Singh.
 

Turning vegan: All your doubts cleared

Vegan food is basically vegetables, fruits and lentils, which essentially cheaper than meats and dairy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Renault Triber: 5 things you should know

Without a doubt the most interesting feature of Renault Triber are the various seating configurations it has to offer.
 

He paid USD 9,100 to own villa, but turned out to be strip of grass

The strip of land starts from the curb where two mailboxes have been installed and go under the wall separating the garages. (Photo: Representational)
 

5 Reasons why Dhanush's 'The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir' is a must watch

A still from The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No invite for project fete for MPs, MLAs

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Chandrababu Naidu tells TD to stand Firm

Chandrababu Naidu

BJP may poach 2/3rd TD legislators in Andhra Pradesh

When two-thirds of the MLAs of the TD Parliamentary Party ask the Speaker to merge with another party or consider them as a separate group, they will escape disqualification under the anti-defection law.

BJP attempting to weaken TDP: N Chandrababu Naidu

In a blow to the TDP after its decimation in the recent elections, four of its six Rajya Sabha MPs from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana merged themselves with the BJP here on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Union ministers criticise Rahul Gandhi for using phone during prez speech

Terming it as 'unfortunate', Union Minister Giriraj Singh called Gandhi a 'non-serious' leader. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham