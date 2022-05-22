Nation Politics 21 May 2022 KCR meets Kejriwal, ...
Nation, Politics

KCR meets Kejriwal, Akhilesh; discusses anti-BJP front

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published May 22, 2022, 1:58 am IST
Updated May 22, 2022, 1:58 am IST
TRS sources said Chandrashekar Rao discussed forging an Opposition front minus the Congress to take on BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
KCR, who arrived in Delhi on Friday, as part of his national tour to visit various states until May 30, held talks with Akhilesh Yadav for about one-and-a-half hours at his official residence on Tughlaq road. (DC Image)
 KCR, who arrived in Delhi on Friday, as part of his national tour to visit various states until May 30, held talks with Akhilesh Yadav for about one-and-a-half hours at his official residence on Tughlaq road. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao made a high-visibility trip with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi on Saturday, the second day of his nationwide tour.

"There is a need for creating a sensation in national politics. That sensation will soon be witnessed. Everyone will see what will happen in future," Rao said when media personnel asked him about his talks with Yadav and Kejriwal.

 

Chandrashekar Rao made these remarks during his visit to a Mohalla Clinic in Mohammadpur and Sarvodaya School in Moti Bagh, both showpieces of the Delhi government, along with Kejriwal to see first-hand their functioning and to study the reforms brought in by the AAP government in public health and education sectors for the benefit of the poor.

When media personnel sought details of his 'political talks' with Yadav and Kejriwal, Chandrashekar Rao said, "This is not the venue to talk about politics. I am here to examine the government schools and hospitals run by the Delhi government."

 

Heaping praise on the AAP leader, Rao said, “Kejriwal is doing an extraordinary job. In fact, the Telangana government launched Basti Dawakhanas inspired by Kejriwal's Mohalla Clinics. We have recently launched Mana Ooru-Mana Badi to improve government schools in Telangana. Our visit to Delhi government's Sarvodaya Schools will help learn better practices and replicate the same in Telangana."

The Chief Minister praised the 'Delhi model of education' and desired that it should be implemented across the country. He said he would soon send a delegation of teachers from Telangana to study the Delhi model of education.

 

The Chief Minister, who arrived in Delhi on Friday, as part of his national tour to visit various states until May 30, held talks with Akhilesh Yadav for about one-and-a-half hours at his official residence on Tughlaq road.

TRS sources said Chandrashekar Rao discussed forging an Opposition front minus the Congress to take on BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls with Yadav and Kejriwal.

He reportedly told them that he would continue his efforts to convince all the parties to forge an Opposition front against the NDA without the Congress for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

 

 

...
Tags: telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, akhilesh yadav, delhi chief minister arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


