KCR in Delhi, 'Bharat Yatra' from Sunday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published May 21, 2022, 1:19 am IST
Updated May 21, 2022, 1:19 am IST
Rao will talk to leaders of regional parties on fielding a joint Opposition candidate against the NDA for the Presidential election
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao reached Delhi on Friday by a special flight. (Photo: DC)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao reached Delhi on Friday by a special flight. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao reached Delhi on Friday by a special flight, the first leg of his tour of various states until May 30 to play a key role in national politics.

Rao will talk to leaders of regional parties and build consensus on fielding a joint Opposition candidate against the NDA for the Presidential election scheduled in July. The NDA is confident of securing an easy victory with the support of YSRC and the BJD.

 

The CM was accompanied by TRS Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar, roads minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Lok Sabha member Nama Nageswara Rao and former MP B. Vinod Kumar, among others.

Party sources said the CM would stay at home on Friday and Saturday and visit Chandigarh on  May 22 to give ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the families of each of the 600 farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi who died during the prolonged agitation against the Centre's now-withdrawn farm laws.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, both of the Aam Aadmi Party, are expected to be at the event. Later the CM will visit Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Bihar.

 

Meanwhile, works for the construction of TRS office (Telangana Bhavan) in Delhi were formally launched on Friday. Minister Prashanth Reddy and MP Nageswara Rao rushed to the construction site soon after arriving in Delhi to launch the works. Reddy told media personnel that the CM had issued instructions to expedite the works and ensure that the office was ready by December.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, presidential elections, telangana bhavan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


