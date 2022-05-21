Nation Politics 21 May 2022 CM Bommai holds cons ...
CM Bommai holds consultations with BJP leadership on RS, Legislative Council polls

Published May 21, 2022, 1:29 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2022, 1:40 pm IST
Elections to four RS seats and two each to graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the Legislative Council will be held on June 10 and 13
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI file image)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI file image)

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who paid a sudden visit to Delhi sparking off speculation in political circles, on Saturday said there was no discussion with the BJP's central leadership on Cabinet rejig or expansion.

The consultations during his visit revolved around the upcoming polls for Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council.

 

Elections to seven Council seats will be held on June 3, and the biennial elections to four seats of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka on June 10.

Bommai told reporters in the national capital that he could not meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah due to his busy schedule but spoke to him over phone.

He added that he has already given the list of candidates for the MLC and Rajya Sabha elections.

On Shah's direction, Bommai met the BJP national general secretary and party's Karnataka in charge Arun Singh and had a detailed discussion with him.

 

"I have given details about the decision taken regarding the Rajya Sabha election candidates," the Chief Minister said.

Bommai was confident that the candidates will soon be finalised.

To a query on the cabinet rejig or expansion, Bommai said there were no discussions on it.

Regarding the "delay" in carrying out the Cabinet expansion, Bommai said it was the internal matter of the BJP.

When he was reminded about his statement earlier this month that it would be done shortly, Bommai said, "I did say that the cabinet expansion will take place in two to three days but in the meantime, the Supreme Court verdict on the BBMP (Bengaluru civic body) elections, which we were waiting for, came."

 

The Supreme Court has directed the state government to complete the delimitation and reservation of wards in eight weeks and carry out the elections thereafter.

There are currently five positions vacant in the Cabinet, which has 29 ministers, including the Chief Minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.

On the rains in the state, Bommai said he has given directions to the officials on handling the situation in the state.

He added that he is returning to Bengaluru to hold discussions with the district level officials on the rain situation in the state.

 

The Chief Minister also said that he has directed the district in charge ministers to visit the rain-affected regions in their respective districts.

...
