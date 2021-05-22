Nation Politics 21 May 2021 Jagan calls for oxyg ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan calls for oxygen facility at every hospital in AP in four months' time

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 22, 2021, 12:08 am IST
Updated May 22, 2021, 12:08 am IST
Scientific evidence must for Nellore Ayurvedic medicine: CM Jagan
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on Covid19 and vaccination, held at his camp office on Friday. (Photo: Twitter: @AndhraPradeshCM)
 Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on Covid19 and vaccination, held at his camp office on Friday. (Photo: Twitter: @AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government will make sure that all Covid hospitals in the state are self-sustainable in terms of oxygen supply. This will be ensured within four months.

Attractive incentives or subsidies will be offered to private hospitals for obtaining oxygen facilities, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy stated at a  review meeting on Covid19 and vaccination, held at his camp office on Friday.

 

The Chief Minister advised relevant officials to ensure that every single Covid-19 hospital in the state, with more than 50 beds, becomes self-sufficient in terms of oxygen within the next 4 months.

He asked officials to get scientific evidence for the Nellore Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19, by holding tests and then be in touch with the concerned departments of the central government for its stamp of approval.

 The CM asked officials to prepare strong protocols for use of oxygen in view of the new threat from black fungus, considering the precautions to be taken in use of water and while giving oxygen support. He said oxygen supply pipes and masks should be of prescribed standards. “Set up oxygen generator plants as per bed capacity in all government hospitals,” he has said.

 

The Chief Minister said a 30 per cent cost could be borne by the government by way of incentive to hospitals that set up oxygen generators. “We must ensure oxygen generators are set up in all hospitals within four months.”

The government will provide a 20 per cent incentive to companies coming forward to set up new 100 metric tonne oxygen production plants.

The CM asked officials to arrange ICU beds in government hospitals for treatment of children. He said arrangements should be in place to deal with any epidemic in the future.

 

The officials informed the CM that a manufacturing industry is being set up in Kadapa to meet the demand for Zeolite used in the production of oxygen.

The Chief Minister advised officials to expeditiously complete global tenders for vaccine procurement and added that four crore doses of vaccine is being procured for two crore people of Andhra Pradesh. “Procure more doses of vaccine, if possible,” he said.

He said two doses of vaccine should be given to those above 45 years as a matter of first priority and later to people of age 18-45. Quality food should be provided to those in Covid hospitals and sanitation in hospitals must be ensured.

 

“Take stringent action against hospitals charging more than fixed prices from the patients and also against those who indulge in black marketing of Remedviser injections,” the CM told officials.

Deputy chief minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, chief secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Goutam Sawang, Covid command and control chairman Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy, health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Covid task force committee chairman M.T. Krishna Babu, health secretary M. Ravi Chandra, 104 call center in-charge A. Babu, Arogyasri CEO Dr A. Mallikarjuna, APMSIDC VC and MD V. Vijayarama Raju, health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, finance secretary Gulzar and industries director Subramaniam were among the officials present.

 

...
Tags: chief minister jagan mohan reddy, covid19 vaccination, oxygen supply in andhra pradesh, oxygen facilities, nellore ayurvedic medicine for covid-19, icu beds in government hospitals
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Thousands of COVID-19 patients arrive to receive ayurvedic medicine at Krishnapatnam, in Nellore district, Friday, May 21, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Distribution of Krishnapatnam's anti-COVID concoction halted

Nearly 20-25 units of blood are required a day at RIMS. The need of the hour is to repair the defunct ACs in the rooms where blood and plasma platelets are preserved in cold conditions. — Representational image

Blood storage affected: 7 out of 8 ACs not functional at RIMS blood banks

The court directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and two surities of like amount. — Facebook @K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju

Conditional bail for YSRC rebel MP Raju

Dr Shaikh Yaseen said many junior doctors were testing Covid-19 positive but there has been no support from either the hospital or the government. — www.jagran.com

Denial of stipend: Unani docs seek CJ’s intervention



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

X-category security given to 77 BJP MLAs

Fearing possible violent retaliation from Trinamul cadre, the Central agencies will keep a close watch on the possibility of attack or violence not just against senior functionaries of the state BJP but also middle-level leaders in various districts and blocks. — PTI

Mamata likely to contest from Bhabanipur constituency, sitting MLA to vacate seat

A section of party members speculated that the septuagenarian politician might be fielded from the Khardah seat, where bypoll has been necessitated following the death of party leader Kajal Sinha. (PTI)

U-turn: Pakistan Cabinet refuses trade with India, raises J&K

Pakistan's Cabinet on Thursday rejected the recommendation of the Economic Coordination Committee to import cotton and sugar from India. (Photo: AP)

TD merges with BJP, Naidu finalises deal

Telugu Desam (TD) chief and former three-term chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with PM Narendra Modi. (File image by arrangement)

Central team in West Bengal for review

The Trinamul Congress supremo also asked the BJP not to create unrest and accept the fact that it had lost the election. — PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham