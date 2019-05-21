LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 21 May 2019 TMC-BJP clashes: Tra ...
Nation, Politics

TMC-BJP clashes: Train services disrupted, bomb hurled outside railway station in WB

PTI
Published May 21, 2019, 4:18 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2019, 4:18 pm IST
Panicked passengers and local people were seen running for cover as armed miscreants moved around the area.
Unidentified men hurled a crude bomb outside Kankinara railway station. (Photo: Representational)
 Unidentified men hurled a crude bomb outside Kankinara railway station. (Photo: Representational)

Kolkata: Train services in the Eastern Railway's Sealdah division were disrupted for the second day Tuesday owing to a rail blockade by protesters at Kankinara, as clashes continued between the TMC and the BJP supporters in Bhatpara, where assembly bypoll was held Sunday.

Notwithstanding the prohibitory orders imposed in the area, unidentified men hurled a crude bomb outside Kankinara railway station, but no one was injured in the incident, a police officer said.

 

Panicked passengers and local people were seen running for cover as armed miscreants moved around the area.

An Eastern Railway spokesperson said hundreds of people were inconvenienced Tuesday morning as the blockade, which began at 8.43 am and continued till 12.04 pm, led to the detainment and cancellation of local and express trains. Bhatpara, considered to be a stronghold of former TMC MLA Arjun Singh, turned into a battle zone on Sunday during the bypoll, with the BJP and the TMC activists allegedly clashing with each other at Kankinara in the constituency.

Bombs were also reportedly hurled and an office of the ruling TMC was set on fire, as central forces resorted to lathicharge to bring the situation under control.

The violence caused injury to 14 people and damaged multiple shops and houses. The Election Commission Monday clamped Section 144 CrPC in Bhatpara owing to the volatile situation. Deputy Commissioner (Zone I) of Barrackpur police commisionerate K Kannan said that 70 persons have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the violence at Bhatpara since Sunday.

Around 200 companies of central forces have been retained in West Bengal till May 27 in the wake of possible post-poll violence in the state. Bypoll in Bhatpara in North 24 Paraganas district was necessitated after Arjun Singh, who switched to the BJP from the TMC, resigned as MLA to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Barrackpore.

His son Pawan Kumar Singh was fielded by the BJP for the byelection against TMC's Madan Mitra.

...
Tags: tmc-bjp clash, indian railways
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Photo: Representational Image

Opposition leaders meet EC with EVM concerns

BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram K. Rajashekharan (Photo: File)

Will Sabarimala help BJP in Kerala? Exit polls say ‘no’

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

‘From the time the machine is manufactured to the time it reaches a particular state, it has fool-proof security with personnel from the states it passes through guarding it,’ Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said. (Representational Image)

EVMs are absolutely fool proof: Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple mistakenly reveals exciting new iPhone feature

Apple’s implementation of Touch ID will be unlike we have ever seen till date. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

Queen Elizabeth wants a social media manager, salary Rs 26 lakhs

A host of things are required out of the candidate. (Photo:AP)
 

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

The post left many intrigued while others wanted to know how the owners would deal with the cow dung owner. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cannes 2019: Elle Fanning faints at Chopard Trophee dinner

Elle Fanning. (Photo: AP/Joel C Ryan/Invision)
 

Polish mother gives birth to sextuplets

The babies were born in the pregnancy’s 29th week and their individual weights range from 890 grams to 1,300 grams. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

An anecdote of two genocides: Rwanda and Sri Lanka

Dozens of surrendering Tamils, including senior Tiger political leaders and their families, had been shot dead by soldiers. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Will Sabarimala help BJP in Kerala? Exit polls say ‘no’

BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram K. Rajashekharan (Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

EVMs are absolutely fool proof: Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer

‘From the time the machine is manufactured to the time it reaches a particular state, it has fool-proof security with personnel from the states it passes through guarding it,’ Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said. (Representational Image)

'10 Congress MLAs being lured by money, posts,' says Kamal Nath

The Chief Minister, however, maintained that his legislators will not desert the Congress. (Photo: PTI)

They can keep dreaming: Kharge on BJP's alleged bid to form govt in Karnataka

‘They always keep dreaming. They were given a chance to form the government (in Karnataka). They were given a chance to prove majority on the floor which they could not do,’ Mallikarjun Kharge said. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham