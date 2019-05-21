LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 21 May 2019 They can keep dreami ...
Nation, Politics

They can keep dreaming: Kharge on BJP's alleged bid to form govt in Karnataka

ANI
Published May 21, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
Yeddyurappa last week claimed that more than 20 ‘unhappy’ leaders will desert Congress after declaration of general election results.
‘They always keep dreaming. They were given a chance to form the government (in Karnataka). They were given a chance to prove majority on the floor which they could not do,’ Mallikarjun Kharge said. (Photo: PTI)
 ‘They always keep dreaming. They were given a chance to form the government (in Karnataka). They were given a chance to prove majority on the floor which they could not do,’ Mallikarjun Kharge said. (Photo: PTI)

Kalalburgi: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday rejected speculation of BJP forming a government in Karnataka.

The senior Congress leaders also snubbed claims made by BJP state chief Yeddyurappa, that over 20 MLAs will leave Congress after Lok Sabha poll results.

 

"They always keep dreaming. They were given a chance to form the government (in Karnataka). They were given a chance to prove majority on the floor which they could not do," Kharge told ANI here.

Yeddyurappa last week claimed that more than 20 "unhappy" Congress legislators will desert the grand old party after the declaration of general election results.

Earlier, Congress leader KC Venugopal had also claimed that many BJP MLAs will join his party after May 23.

Amid the widening rift between the Congress-JD(S) alliance and ongoing mudslinging between coalition leaders, Kharge said that there was no danger to the Karnataka government and asserted the unity of the ruling alliance.

Kharge said, "First no one wants to go to polls and, second, the alliance is united."

Contrary to Kharge's claims, state Congress leader Roshan Baig blamed his colleague KC Venugopal for the "collapse" of the coalition, calling the latter a "buffoon".

He also alleged that portfolios of the state government were "sold".

Baig, who is at loggerheads with the Congress party after not getting a ticket to contest the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls, said that state president Dinesh Gundurao and Siddaramaiah should be held responsible if Congress doesn't perform well in the general elections.

Deputy CM G Parmeshwara hit back at Baig and said that it was his personal opinion.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has already warned states leader not make statements against the coalition.

In February, Congress alleged that Yeddyurappa had offered around Rs 200 crore to 18 of its MLAs in an attempt to destabilise the ruling coalition government.

In the 224-member state Assembly, JD(S) has 37 MLAs and its coalition partner has 80. It has the support of some Independents in the House where the majority figure is 113. The Bharatiya Janata Party' number in the Assembly stands at 104.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

...
Tags: mallikarjun kharge, bjp, congress, karnataka, bs yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Kalaburagi


Latest From Nation

Photo: Representational Image

Opposition leaders meet the EC to complain against EVMs

Unidentified men hurled a crude bomb outside Kankinara railway station. (Photo: Representational)

TMC-BJP clashes: Train services disrupted, bomb hurled outside railway station in WB

BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram K. Rajashekharan (Photo: File)

Will Sabarimala help BJP in Kerala? Exit polls say ‘no’

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple mistakenly reveals exciting new iPhone feature

Apple’s implementation of Touch ID will be unlike we have ever seen till date. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

Queen Elizabeth wants a social media manager, salary Rs 26 lakhs

A host of things are required out of the candidate. (Photo:AP)
 

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

The post left many intrigued while others wanted to know how the owners would deal with the cow dung owner. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cannes 2019: Elle Fanning faints at Chopard Trophee dinner

Elle Fanning. (Photo: AP/Joel C Ryan/Invision)
 

Polish mother gives birth to sextuplets

The babies were born in the pregnancy’s 29th week and their individual weights range from 890 grams to 1,300 grams. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

An anecdote of two genocides: Rwanda and Sri Lanka

Dozens of surrendering Tamils, including senior Tiger political leaders and their families, had been shot dead by soldiers. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Maharashtra: Cong urges EC to ensure security of EVMs, vigilance at counting centres

'You are kindly requested to take the required steps for ensuring safety and security of EVM Machines in the larger interest of democracy,' Deora said. (Photo: File)

PMLA case: Robert Vadra moves court seeking permission to travel abroad

The counsel for Vadra requested Special judge Arvind Kumar to ensure details of his itinerary are not shared with a third party as it was a matter of his security. (Photo: File)

MP govt to reopen 12-year-old murder case against Pragya Thakur

Thakur and seven other accused were acquitted by a court there in 2017 due to lack of evidence against them. (Photo: File)

Oppn insulting people's mandate by blaming EVMs: Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday slammed the opposition parties over their allegations on EVM discrepancies, saying it amounted to insulting the vote of the people. (Photo: File)

Stopping BJP first priority, exit poll will prove wrong: Sanjay Singh

AAP has alleged the opposition parties have
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham