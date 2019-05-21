LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 21 May 2019 Telangana will soon ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana will soon become Bengal of south: K Laxman

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 21, 2019, 12:47 am IST
Updated May 21, 2019, 12:47 am IST
He said after May 23, when the Lok Sabha results are out, a lot of changes will happen in Telangana state.
BJP state president K. Laxman at a press conference on exit polls at the state BJP office in Nampally. (DC)
 BJP state president K. Laxman at a press conference on exit polls at the state BJP office in Nampally. (DC)

Hyderabad: Emboldened by the exit polls putting the Bharatiya Janata Party in the forefront, Telangana state BJP president K. Laxman said that after West Bengal, the party’s target is Telangana, and added that the West Bengal situation would be replicated in the state.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mr Laxman said, “The day is not far off when two Telugu states would be freed from ‘Chandragrahanam’.”

 

He said after the exit polls were out, Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao left for the jungle in the name of inspecting the Kaleswaram project, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is doing the rounds of Delhi and Kolkata.

He said after May 23, when the Lok Sabha results are out, a lot of changes will happen in Telangana state.

The BJP will concentrate on the state once the Karnataka mission is over, and Telangana state is all set for a two-party system of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti and the BJP, he said, and added that the Congress has no option but to dissolve or disintegrate.

Telangana state will become the Bengal of the south shortly and people will put an end to the dictatorial, dynastic and corrupt government in the state, he declared.

In TS, there is no democracy and the TRS government is resorting to arrests and suppress the voices of protest. People are waiting to topple the government in the state, he claimed.

Mr Laxman said he was surprised that the Chief Minister is mulling over extending support to the Congress when he is talking about a Federal Front. He asked why at such a crucial time the TRS’ key leader and MLA, T. Harish Rao, has left for the US and what was the secret behind his US visit.

He said in Telangana state, the BJP’s vote bank has improved and in seven Lok Sabha seats, the Congress will get third place. He said that the entire Opposition is in the grip of Modi phobia but the UPA and mahagathbandhan have failed to make any impact on the BJP-led coalition.

He declared that according to the exit polls the country is going to witness ‘Rama Rajyam’ again under Narendra Modi. He said people have voted for the BJP because of the Modi government’s performance, corrupt-free government, development and welfare schemes implemented by the NDA government and Mr Modi’s courageous decisions on various issues including security of the nation.

...
Tags: k. laxman, telugu states, k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Ports minister Kadannappally Ramachandran visits the two hydrofoil ferries at Mattancherry wharf .

Hydrofoil cruise service likely by July end

Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor rubbishes exit polls

R. Balashankar

Kerala BJP was clueless on Sabari: RSS leader

P. Jayarajan

Jayarajan visits Naseer in hospital, denies role in attack



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul give massive fitness goals ahead of World Cup; watch video

Pandya gathered 402 runs in 16 matches, and also scalped 14 wickets in the tournament. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Masaba Gupta’s GoT-inspired clothing line hits store

Designer MAsaba Gupta launched her latest GoT inspired collection, catering to the Indian palette. (Photo: Instagram @masabagupta)
 

Infinix Smart 3 Plus review: Budget smartphone, flagship features

The Infinix Smart 3 Plus is a beautiful handset.
 

GoT S8 finale spoiler alert! DMRC's bizarre urge to metro commuters will surprise you

Jon Snow from Game of Thrones. (Photo: HBO)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Top five batsmen to watch out for

Kohli was in sensational form last year, scoring 2735 runs including 11 tons across all formats. (Photo: AP)
 

US runner dies while completing marathon race; days after graduating

Walsh University organised a Mass on Sunday evening. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TPCC: Exit polls to satisfy Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Narasimha booked over meet without permit

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

EC imposes Section 144 in Bhatpura for undefined time-period

West Bengal has witnessed violence all through the seven phases of the voting. (Photo: ANI)

Naidu, Banerjee prepare for hung verdict, non-BJP front in discussion

The meeting also discussed possibilities of forming a non-BJP government including regional parties with the support of the Congress, they said. (Photo: ANI)

'Exit polls are a source of entertainment,' says Congress

Congress leader Anand Sharma (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham