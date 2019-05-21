Telangana will soon become Bengal of south: K Laxman

Hyderabad: Emboldened by the exit polls putting the Bharatiya Janata Party in the forefront, Telangana state BJP president K. Laxman said that after West Bengal, the party’s target is Telangana, and added that the West Bengal situation would be replicated in the state.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mr Laxman said, “The day is not far off when two Telugu states would be freed from ‘Chandragrahanam’.”

He said after the exit polls were out, Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao left for the jungle in the name of inspecting the Kaleswaram project, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is doing the rounds of Delhi and Kolkata.

He said after May 23, when the Lok Sabha results are out, a lot of changes will happen in Telangana state.

The BJP will concentrate on the state once the Karnataka mission is over, and Telangana state is all set for a two-party system of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti and the BJP, he said, and added that the Congress has no option but to dissolve or disintegrate.

Telangana state will become the Bengal of the south shortly and people will put an end to the dictatorial, dynastic and corrupt government in the state, he declared.

In TS, there is no democracy and the TRS government is resorting to arrests and suppress the voices of protest. People are waiting to topple the government in the state, he claimed.

Mr Laxman said he was surprised that the Chief Minister is mulling over extending support to the Congress when he is talking about a Federal Front. He asked why at such a crucial time the TRS’ key leader and MLA, T. Harish Rao, has left for the US and what was the secret behind his US visit.

He said in Telangana state, the BJP’s vote bank has improved and in seven Lok Sabha seats, the Congress will get third place. He said that the entire Opposition is in the grip of Modi phobia but the UPA and mahagathbandhan have failed to make any impact on the BJP-led coalition.

He declared that according to the exit polls the country is going to witness ‘Rama Rajyam’ again under Narendra Modi. He said people have voted for the BJP because of the Modi government’s performance, corrupt-free government, development and welfare schemes implemented by the NDA government and Mr Modi’s courageous decisions on various issues including security of the nation.