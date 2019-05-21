Opposition leaders meet the EC to complain against EVMs

New Delhi: A delegation of 22 opposition parties met the Election Commission (EC) in the national capital on Tuesday to register their complaint concerning the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The Opposition has submitted a memorandum before the EC, requesting that the verification of VVPAT slips of randomly identified (05) polling stations should be done prior to the initiation of counting of votes and not after the completion of last round of counting.

In the memorandum, the opposition leaders have also demanded that if any discrepancy is found during the VVPAT verification, 100% counting of paper slips of VVPATs at all polling stations of that assembly segment should be done.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "We raised these same issues in last one and a half months. We asked EC the reason for not responding. Strangely, EC heard us for almost an hour and assured us they'll meet again tomorrow morning to consider primarily these two issues."

TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, DMK's Kanimozhi, BSP's Satish Mishra, Left' D. Raja and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also attended the meeting.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.