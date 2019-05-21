LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 21 May 2019 MP govt to reopen 12 ...
Nation, Politics

MP govt to reopen 12-year-old murder case against Pragya Thakur

PTI
Published May 21, 2019, 2:44 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2019, 2:47 pm IST
Joshi was shot dead in Dewas district on December 29, 2007.
Thakur and seven other accused were acquitted by a court there in 2017 due to lack of evidence against them. (Photo: File)
 Thakur and seven other accused were acquitted by a court there in 2017 due to lack of evidence against them. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is planning to reopen an old murder case against BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur, a day after exit polls predicted a victory for her from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress-led government in the state will seek a legal opinion on reopening the murder case of ex-RSS pracharak Sunil Joshi, in which Pragya Singh was acquitted, state Law Minister P C Sharma said Tuesday. Joshi was shot dead in Dewas district on December 29, 2007. Thakur and seven other accused were acquitted by a court there in 2017 due to lack of evidence against them.

 

The state government will appeal in a higher court to reopen the Joshi murder case, Sharma said. The Dewas collector has been asked to submit a report in connection with the case, the minister added. "We will seek a legal opinion on that report and then take a decision about moving a higher court," he said. Sharma claimed that the then district collector took a decision on his own to shut the case, instead of sending it to the law department for legal opinion. "The district collector should have sent the report to the law department instead of deciding that there was no need to move a higher court," he said.

The BJP dubbed the move as revenge politics. "It looks like the MP government is going to take this decision because Pragya Thakur contested the election as BJP candidate against Congress' Digvijaya Singh. This is politics of revenge," state BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said.

An accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Thakur is currently out on bail. Joshi, also known as Guruji, was shot dead by bike- borne assailants in Chuna Khadan area of Dewas. He was reportedly evading arrest for his alleged role in the murder of a Congress leader.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha election, dravida munnetra kazhagam, m k stalin, tamilisai soundararajan, madhya pradesh government, pragya singh thakur
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

Photo: Representational Image

Opposition leaders meet the EC to complain against EVMs

Unidentified men hurled a crude bomb outside Kankinara railway station. (Photo: Representational)

TMC-BJP clashes: Train services disrupted, bomb hurled outside railway station in WB

BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram K. Rajashekharan (Photo: File)

Will Sabarimala help BJP in Kerala? Exit polls say ‘no’

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple mistakenly reveals exciting new iPhone feature

Apple’s implementation of Touch ID will be unlike we have ever seen till date. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

Queen Elizabeth wants a social media manager, salary Rs 26 lakhs

A host of things are required out of the candidate. (Photo:AP)
 

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

The post left many intrigued while others wanted to know how the owners would deal with the cow dung owner. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cannes 2019: Elle Fanning faints at Chopard Trophee dinner

Elle Fanning. (Photo: AP/Joel C Ryan/Invision)
 

Polish mother gives birth to sextuplets

The babies were born in the pregnancy’s 29th week and their individual weights range from 890 grams to 1,300 grams. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

An anecdote of two genocides: Rwanda and Sri Lanka

Dozens of surrendering Tamils, including senior Tiger political leaders and their families, had been shot dead by soldiers. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Oppn insulting people's mandate by blaming EVMs: Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday slammed the opposition parties over their allegations on EVM discrepancies, saying it amounted to insulting the vote of the people. (Photo: File)

Stopping BJP first priority, exit poll will prove wrong: Sanjay Singh

AAP has alleged the opposition parties have

5 BJP men attacked by TMC workers in Cooch Behar

Both BJP and TMC accusing each other of rigging, interfering in polling booths and threatening each other cadres. (Photo: ANI)

Roshan Baig's personal opinion: Dy CM Parameshwara on 'buffoon' comment

'As far as his statement is concerned it is his individual personal opinion so you should ask him. It is not the party's opinion or assessment,' Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara (Photo: PTI | File)

Kejriwal dials Akhilesh Yadav to discuss post-results strategy

Singh added that their priority was to stop the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from forming the government. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham