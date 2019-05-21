LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 21 May 2019 Exit polls make wait ...
Nation, Politics

Exit polls make waiting worth for both Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 21, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Updated May 21, 2019, 12:49 am IST
In AP, there is more anxiety about the Assembly results where the exit polls have thrown up no clear picture.
Some exit polls have said the ruling Telugu Desam will retain power, while others said that the main Opposition YSR Congress will be the winner. (Representational image)
 Some exit polls have said the ruling Telugu Desam will retain power, while others said that the main Opposition YSR Congress will be the winner. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: With the excitement of the exit polls over, people and political parties are anxiously awaiting the final results which will be out in the next 48 hours.

In AP there is more anxiety about the Assembly results where the exit polls have thrown up no clear picture.

 

Some exit polls have said the ruling Telugu Desam will retain power, while others said that the main Opposition YSR Congress will be the winner.

There is a great deal of interest in the fate of AP CM N. Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh who contested from Mangalagiri, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who contested from Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram. Both are first time contestants.

Mr Naidu on Monday said that he has no faith in exit polls and told the party cadre not to bother about them as the victory of the TD in the Assembly elections is assured. Some exit polls in Telangana state predict a clean sweep for the TRS, while others say the Congress and BJP may win one or two Lok Sabha seats each. The TS Congress leaders are confident of winning four to five seats.

TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said, “We are confident of winning five Lok Sabha seats. It is certain that the ruling TRS cannot win 16 Lok Sabha seats as Mr Rao and TRS leaders are telling us from the beginning.” Telangana state BJP president K. Laxman claims that his party has given a tough fight to the TRS in seven Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP is hoping to win two or three Lok Sabha seats.

...
Tags: assembly results, exit polls, n. chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Ports minister Kadannappally Ramachandran visits the two hydrofoil ferries at Mattancherry wharf .

Hydrofoil cruise service likely by July end

Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor rubbishes exit polls

R. Balashankar

Kerala BJP was clueless on Sabari: RSS leader

P. Jayarajan

Jayarajan visits Naseer in hospital, denies role in attack



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul give massive fitness goals ahead of World Cup; watch video

Pandya gathered 402 runs in 16 matches, and also scalped 14 wickets in the tournament. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Masaba Gupta’s GoT-inspired clothing line hits store

Designer MAsaba Gupta launched her latest GoT inspired collection, catering to the Indian palette. (Photo: Instagram @masabagupta)
 

Infinix Smart 3 Plus review: Budget smartphone, flagship features

The Infinix Smart 3 Plus is a beautiful handset.
 

GoT S8 finale spoiler alert! DMRC's bizarre urge to metro commuters will surprise you

Jon Snow from Game of Thrones. (Photo: HBO)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Top five batsmen to watch out for

Kohli was in sensational form last year, scoring 2735 runs including 11 tons across all formats. (Photo: AP)
 

US runner dies while completing marathon race; days after graduating

Walsh University organised a Mass on Sunday evening. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TPCC: Exit polls to satisfy Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Narasimha booked over meet without permit

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

EC imposes Section 144 in Bhatpura for undefined time-period

West Bengal has witnessed violence all through the seven phases of the voting. (Photo: ANI)

Naidu, Banerjee prepare for hung verdict, non-BJP front in discussion

The meeting also discussed possibilities of forming a non-BJP government including regional parties with the support of the Congress, they said. (Photo: ANI)

'Exit polls are a source of entertainment,' says Congress

Congress leader Anand Sharma (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham