Exit polls make waiting worth for both Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: With the excitement of the exit polls over, people and political parties are anxiously awaiting the final results which will be out in the next 48 hours.

In AP there is more anxiety about the Assembly results where the exit polls have thrown up no clear picture.

Some exit polls have said the ruling Telugu Desam will retain power, while others said that the main Opposition YSR Congress will be the winner.

There is a great deal of interest in the fate of AP CM N. Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh who contested from Mangalagiri, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who contested from Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram. Both are first time contestants.

Mr Naidu on Monday said that he has no faith in exit polls and told the party cadre not to bother about them as the victory of the TD in the Assembly elections is assured. Some exit polls in Telangana state predict a clean sweep for the TRS, while others say the Congress and BJP may win one or two Lok Sabha seats each. The TS Congress leaders are confident of winning four to five seats.

TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said, “We are confident of winning five Lok Sabha seats. It is certain that the ruling TRS cannot win 16 Lok Sabha seats as Mr Rao and TRS leaders are telling us from the beginning.” Telangana state BJP president K. Laxman claims that his party has given a tough fight to the TRS in seven Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP is hoping to win two or three Lok Sabha seats.