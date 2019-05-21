LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

'10 Congress MLAs being lured by money, posts,' says Kamal Nath

ANI
Published May 21, 2019, 3:45 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2019, 3:45 pm IST
The 231-member MP assembly has 113 Congress members, one short of half-way mark, and the BJP has 109 legislators.
The Chief Minister, however, maintained that his legislators will not desert the Congress. (Photo: PTI)
Bhopal: Amid BJP's demand for a floor test, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday claimed that at least 10 Congress legislators were being lured by money and posts.

"At least 10 MLAs told me that they are getting phone calls and are being lured by money and posts," Chief Minister Kamal Nath said after meeting his party's Lok Sabha candidates here.

 

The Chief Minister, however, maintained that his legislators will not desert the Congress. "I have full faith in my MLAs," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister said that he was ready for the floor test as demanded by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

"We have had the floor test for four times. If the BJP wants it again, we have no problem," he said.

Asked whether there could be horse-trading in the event of any floor test, he said: "I have full confidence in Congress MLAs and parties supporting us. BJP is doing it to boost the morale of its workers. I have no problem."

Kamal Nath's allegation holds significance as it comes a day after MP Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava urged Governor Anandiben Patel to convene an Assembly session soon to discuss the state's pressing issues like drinking water, law and order and non-payment of farmers' dues.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of "unnecessarily" creating problems in the name of floor test in MP Assembly, claiming that the saffron party fears its "scams in the past 15 years of the rule" will be exposed if the Congress stays in power for a longer period of time.

Speaking to ANI in Kalaburgi, Kharge said: "The Congress has the majority, but the BJP unnecessarily wants to oust the government. It thinks if this government stays in power for a longer period of time, then BJP's scam will come out in the open."

The 231-member MP assembly has 113 Congress members, one short of half-way mark, and the BJP has 109 legislators. The ruling coalition, led by the Congress party, is supported by one MLA of SP, two of MLAs of Bahujan Samaj Party and four independents.

ADVERTISEMENT

