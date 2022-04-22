BJP keen to sustain tempo over Sai’s death for long

NewsMinister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy will take part in the mourning program to be conducted at Zilla Parishad Centre by the BJP. (Representational image/By arrangement)

Khammam: Bharatiya Janata Party planned to sustain the anger among the public over the suicide of Sai Ganesh with the police harassment for a long time by making the visits of party senior leaders and union ministers to Khammam.

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao and former BJP MLA from Nizamabad visited Khammam on Thursday and called the family members of Sai Ganesh. Both the leaders assured of all help from the party to the family of Ganesh. They met police commissioner Vishnu Warior and get the details of Sai Ganesh's suicide. Bapu Rao asked the commissioner why the police did not file FIR on the case. There is enough evidence to file a case against the Minister for Transport P Ajay Kumar.

The police commissioner told the MP that they are seeking legal opinion on the case and higher officials were briefed about it. Babu Rao said, “I will refer the suicide case in the Parliament and appeal the Central government to conduct enquiry with the CBI. The death of Sai is painful one”, he said.

Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy will visit Khammam on Friday and call the family members of Sai Ganesh. He will take part in the mourning program to be conducted at Zilla Parishad Centre by the BJP. Another central minister L Murugan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting for mourning will also come to Khammam to pay tributes to Sai Ganesh. BJP state president will also meet the family members of Sai after the completion of his Praja Sangrama Yatra.

BJP state executive member G Vidyasagar said that they will continue party programs against the Minister for Transport P Ajay Kumar and TRS government and try to expose the police high-handedness in Telangana. The party senior leaders, former ministers, MLAs and MLCs were asked to visit Khammam and pay tributes to Sai. The party is trying to exert pressure on the government over the suicide death.

Bharatiya Kisan Morcha state president K Sridhar Reddy said that the party legal cell will move a case in High Court on Sai Ganesh suicide case. He said that they will touch every wing to do justice to the Sai Ganesh’s family members. The incident is highly condemnable and the people of Khammam are feeling insecurity with the police harassment.