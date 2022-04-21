Nation Politics 21 Apr 2022 Modi came to power w ...
Modi came to power with false promises: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Apr 21, 2022, 1:17 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2022, 1:17 am IST
Rama Rao launched the ‘Entintiki gas connection’ scheme in Narsampet
Warangal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi won power by making a false promises, like an offer to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of the BPL families, state Industries minister Rama Rao has said.

“Modi asked the people to open Jan-Dhan bank accounts so that he can deposit dan-dan (money) in the names, and betrayed them,” alleged KTR, who is also the working president of ruling TRS.

 

The minister participated in the laying of foundation or inauguration of various developmental works taken up at a cost of Rs 213 crore, during his visit to Warangal and Hanamkonda districts on Wednesday.

State ministers Errabelli Dayakar and Sathyavathi Rathode as also government chief whip DV Bhaskar and Narsampet MLA Sudharshan Reddy organised the events.

Rama Rao launched the ‘Entintiki gas connection’ scheme in Narsampet. The state organised the works through the Megha Gas Company in the assembly segment under a pilot project. Special pipelines were laid in all the divisions of the municipality to supply gas directly to the households through the pipes.

 

He said the project would cover the state’s 119 assembly constituencies. MLA Sudharshan Reddy created a record by reaching gas connections to every house “for less price” in Narsampet constituency, the minister noted.

KTR noted that PM Modi had promised the people he would provide two crore employment opportunities to the youths. “But, when the media asked the PM about this, he said this included even those who sells tea, bajji, idlies and groundnuts. He betrayed the trust of the people,” the minister said.

“When people voted for Modi, the price of gas per cylinder was only Rs 400, which has now gone up to over Rs 1000,” the minister added.

 

He said, “But the TRS government is giving gas connections directly to houses by laying pipelines and the cost is less than Rs 600 for 45 days.”

Rama Rao said that after the formation of Telangana state, two irrigation projects were launched at a cost of Rs 670 crore in Narsampet. With these, the government is supplying water for irrigation needs to about 60,000 acres of land.

He said MLA Peddi Sudharshan is striving hard for the development of the constituency. “By getting Rs 100 crore in funds, several developmental works were taken up here. Whenever he meets us, he will talk about the development of Narsampet,” the minister said.

 

The minister said crops like chilli, turmeric and cotton will be raised over large acres of land in Nasarampet. The government would establish a food processing unit in Narsampet and sanction Rs 50 crore for completion of the pending developmental works,” he said.

MP Malothu Kavitha, ZP chairperson Gandra Jyothi, MLC Pochampalli Srinivas, district collector Gopi, additional collector Srivatsav and municipal chairperson Rajini were among those present.

 
 

 

