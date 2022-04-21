Nation Politics 21 Apr 2022 AP parties get into ...
Nation, Politics

AP parties get into poll mode

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Apr 21, 2022, 1:53 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2022, 1:53 am IST
YSR Congress is launching a house-to-house campaign and the main Opposition Telugu Desam starting a year-long tour of 26 districts
A file photo of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TD chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: DC/Twitter)
 A file photo of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TD chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: DC/Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: A political storm is going to hit Andhra Pradesh as the ruling YSR Congress and Opposition parties are expected to begin their activities in the run-up to the 2024 General Elections, when voters would elect the new Assembly and also the new MPs from the state for Parliament.

The ruling YSR Congress is launching a house-to-house campaign and the main Opposition Telugu Desam starting a year-long tour of 26 districts.

 

Generally, election campaigns begin six months or one year before the election schedule.

This time, however, political campaigns aimed at voters for the 2024 elections have already begun two years ahead of the election in 175 Assembly constituencies.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was restricted to camp office, reviews and online programmes due to pandemic Covid-19, decided to go into public and started attending public programmes after the Coronavirus infections ebbed.

Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to follow the footsteps of his father and former chief minister of erstwhile united AP Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy by conducting Rachhabanda meetings to mingle with masses.

 

Further, the Chief Minister instructed all legislators to visit at least 10 village Secretariats and further villages for 20 days in a month under ‘Gadapa Gadapa Ku YSRC’ (house-to-house visit) and to interact with the people to know field-level reality about welfare schemes and development programmes of ‘the YSRC government.

He already started the election campaign by launching a scathing against TD chief Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan as bunch of thieves and demons on April 7 during the Volunteers felicitation programme at Narasaraopet.

 

He also turned against leaders stating that they cannot pluck his hair going strong against the opposition.

...
Tags: telugu desam, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, n chandrababu niadu, ysr congress, 2024 general elections
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Pollution Control Board banned the usage of PoP in manufacturing idols on the ground that the water tanks and lakes will be affected seriously when idols are immersed, as PoP does not dissolve and it would threaten the existence of tanks. (Representational Image/ DC)

HC declines idol-makers’ plea to use PoP

Canteens, messes, hotels, all of which used to offer complementary lime and onion have now stopped giving lemon wedges. (Representational Image/ Pexels)

At Rs 15, lemon squeezes pockets of consumers

According to the terms of MoF approval, the project was eligible for VGF of Rs 1,458 crore from the Central government, and the same was payable to the concessionaire of the project. (Represenational Image/ DC)

HMRL slammed for plea in HC over power tariff

Hyderabad-based Icrisat will undertake a pilot study in some selected mandals of Vizianagaram in the ensuing Kharif season. (Representational Photo:DC)

State seeks Icrisat’s help on agriculture



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress to hold ‘Chintan Shivir’ from May 13

AICC leader Sonia Gandhi presides over the General Body Meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party. (PTI file image)

BJP's MP count crosses 100 in Rajya Sabha for first time

The last time a party had 100 or more seats in the Upper House was in 1990 when the then ruling Congress had 108 members before its steady decline after its numbers fell to 99 in the 1990 biennial polls and continued to decline as a stream of states fell out of its rule and coalition era began and continued till 2014. (Twitter)

13 Opposition leaders question PM's 'silence' over recent violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

UP MLC polls: BJP headed for big win, but loses Varanasi to Independent candidate

BJP leader KP Srivastava flashes the victory sign after winning the Prayagraj seat in Uttar Pradesh MLC elections, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress calls meeting on Saturday to discuss organizational elections

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala with party leader KC Venugopal. — PTI File photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->