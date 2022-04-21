AP parties get into poll mode

VIJAYAWADA: A political storm is going to hit Andhra Pradesh as the ruling YSR Congress and Opposition parties are expected to begin their activities in the run-up to the 2024 General Elections, when voters would elect the new Assembly and also the new MPs from the state for Parliament.

The ruling YSR Congress is launching a house-to-house campaign and the main Opposition Telugu Desam starting a year-long tour of 26 districts.

Generally, election campaigns begin six months or one year before the election schedule.

This time, however, political campaigns aimed at voters for the 2024 elections have already begun two years ahead of the election in 175 Assembly constituencies.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was restricted to camp office, reviews and online programmes due to pandemic Covid-19, decided to go into public and started attending public programmes after the Coronavirus infections ebbed.

Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to follow the footsteps of his father and former chief minister of erstwhile united AP Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy by conducting Rachhabanda meetings to mingle with masses.

Further, the Chief Minister instructed all legislators to visit at least 10 village Secretariats and further villages for 20 days in a month under ‘Gadapa Gadapa Ku YSRC’ (house-to-house visit) and to interact with the people to know field-level reality about welfare schemes and development programmes of ‘the YSRC government.

He already started the election campaign by launching a scathing against TD chief Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan as bunch of thieves and demons on April 7 during the Volunteers felicitation programme at Narasaraopet.

He also turned against leaders stating that they cannot pluck his hair going strong against the opposition.