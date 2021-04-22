KCR undergoes CT Scan, other tests at Yashoda; absolutely fine, says his doctor

The Chief Minister arrived at the hospital from the farmhouse at around 8 pm on Wednesday and remained there for 45 minutes. (Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has undergone a CT scan and other medical tests at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda. He left for his farmhouse in Erravelli on the city outskirts soon after the tests.

The Chief Minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 19 and since then he has quarantined himself at his farmhouse on the advice from doctors. A team of doctors monitoring his health condition at the farmhouse suggested a CT scan and some other medical tests.

The Chief Minister arrived at the hospital from the farmhouse at around 8 pm on Wednesday and remained there for 45 minutes. He was wearing a mask. He looked healthy.

Medical tests were conducted under the supervision of the CM’s personal doctor Dr MV Rao. “It was just a routine check-up. Nothing to worry. The CM's health condition is absolutely fine. The CT scan report is normal. No lung infection was detected. There was no need to admit him in the hospital. He has been advised home quarantine," Dr Rao said.

The hospital has conducted six types of medical tests by collecting blood samples of the CM and the results will be known on Thursday. "The CM's health condition is stable. He will recover soon," Dr Rao said.

Chief Minister's son and minister K.T. Rama Rao and his nephew, Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar and other family members were present at the hospital.

Though the CM's official residence cum camp office Pragathi Bhavan is just a furlong away from the Yashoda Hospital, KCR opted to proceed to the

farmhouse on the city outskirts and remain in isolation till he recovered from the infection.