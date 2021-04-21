Nation Politics 21 Apr 2021 CBI arrests Naidu ai ...
Nation, Politics

CBI arrests Naidu aide Bollineni in disproportionate assets case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Apr 21, 2021, 1:35 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2021, 1:35 am IST
A case was registered against Gandhi for allegedly demanding Rs 5 crore for input credit with regard to GST
The accused was a close aide of former AP chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as one of the longest serving officials in the Enforcement Directorate, from 2004 to 2017. — DC file photo
 The accused was a close aide of former AP chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as one of the longest serving officials in the Enforcement Directorate, from 2004 to 2017. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Srinivasa Bollineni Gandhi on Tuesday in a disproportionate assests case.

A CBI official said on Tuesday that a case was previously registered against Gandhi, besides others including Chiluka Sudha Rani and Satya Sridhar Reddy for allegedly demanding `5 crore for input credit with regard to GST.

 

The accused was a close aide of former AP chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as one of the longest serving officials in the Enforcement Directorate, from 2004 to 2017. There were many allegations against him in the past too.

 He was appointed as the superintendent of the GST Anti-Evasion Division wing, located at Basheerbagh GST Bhavan, with the support of Naidu. He joined the Central Excise department as an inspector in 1992. He was promoted to superintendent in 2002. Later, he went to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on deputation in 2003, where he served for a year.

 

Srinivasa Gandhi was transferred to the ED in 2004, where he until 2017. It is alleged that Gandhi looked after the Rajya Sabha member Sujana Chaudhary's fake invoice fraud case and has been accused of acting in his favour and making huge profits in return. It is learned that Sujana Chaudhary was not arrested, despite facing serious charges, because of this reason.

In 2019, the CBI booked Srinivasa Gandhi for illegally amassing assets. He is also charged with having spent huge money to purchase open plots and agricultural lands in Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh.

 

Tags: srinivasa bollineni gandhi, chandrababu naidu, disproportionate assets case chandrababu naidu, input credit with regard to gst, srinivasa bollineni gandhi enforcement directorate official, cbi booked srinivasa gandhi, srinivasa bollineni gandhi purchased plots in amaravati, sujana chowdary fake invoice fraud case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


