Siddaramaiah govt most corrupt, says former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda

Bengaluru: In a scathing attack on the Siddaramaiah government, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday described it as the "most corrupt" administration the state has ever seen. People would teach a lesson to the chief minister whose intention was to "finish off" JDS, he said.

The JDS supremo claimed that Siddaramaiah was "staring" at defeat in his own constituency of Chamundeshwari in Mysuru in the May 12 assembly polls. Gowda, in an interview to PTI, dismissed speculation that the polls might throw up a hung assembly.

He maintained that JDS' alliance with Mayawati's BSP and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had only brightened the JDS' electoral prospects. "If Siddaramaiah has to contest from a particular constituency, he has to nurture it. He did not," Gowda said. "He just began paying visits to Chamundeshwari for the last three months. This will not work. Defeat is staring at Siddaramaiah's face," he said. Gowda said people vote for leaders who keep society together and do not divide as Siddaramaiah had done by proposing a separate religious minority tag for Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats. He claimed Siddaramaiah's attempts to contest from two constituencies had created a negative perception about him. "Siddaramaiah's attempts to contest also from Badami constituency, have created a public perception that the CM is not confident of winning Chamundeshwari seat. Our candidate, G T Deve Gowda, is a formidable candidate. He will defeat him," he said. The Congress has announced that Siddaramaiah would contest from Chamundeshwari, amid reports that he is still keeping the option open to contest from Badami in north Karnataka, which is perceived to be a safer seat. Reports suggest Siddaramaiah would face a tough battle in Chamundeshwari, with JDS going all out to scuttle his chances.