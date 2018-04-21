search on deccanchronicle.com
Rahul Gandhi to join TPCC’s bus yatra to expose the failures of TRS govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 21, 2018, 2:07 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2018, 3:26 am IST
Mr Gandhi praised the expelled MLAs for successfully fighting the legal case against the state government.
Hyderabad: AICC President, Rahul Gandhi, has agreed to take part in the ongoing bus yatras being conducted by the Congress in districts to expose the failures of the TRS government. This was disclosed by TPCC chief, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, in Delhi, on Friday. Mr Reddy, along with expelled party MLAs, Komatireddy, Venkat Reddy, and SA, Sampath Kumar, met Mr Gandhi in Delhi and briefed him about the political developments in Telangana and about the High Court orders cancelling the expulsion of MLAs.

"Rahul has appreciated the efforts of the TPCC for successfully organising bus yatras in districts and exposing the failures of the TRS government on all fronts during the past four years. He told us that he wants to take part in these bus yatras soon. The schedule of his visit will be finalised in consultation with party high command," Mr Uttam said.

 

Mr Gandhi praised the expelled MLAs for successfully fighting the legal case against the state government. "Rahul Gandhi said that the High Court suspending the expulsion of party MLAs has saved democracy in Telangana. He asked us to fight against the undemocratic functioning of the TRS government," Mr Reddy said. Mr Gandhi has expressed his complete support for all the agitation programmes to be taken up by TPCC at any level, he added.

Mr Gandhi also asked TPCC to work hard to bring the Congress back to power in Telagnana by taking  up issues concerning the people and applying pressure on the TRS government to fulfill it's poll promises. Earlier, the expelled MLAs submitted a High Court order copy to the Election Commission of India. They complained against the TRS government for expelling them from the membership of the Assembly unilaterally and undemocratically, and urged the EC to initiate stringent action against the TRS.

Mr Komatireddy said Mr Gandhi's words of encouragement inspired them to take on the TRS government with more energy  on its anti-people and anti-farmer policies. He vowed to continue his struggle against the TRS government by taking up a pada yatra across the state.

Tags: rahul gandhi, n. uttam kumar reddy, s.a.sampath kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




