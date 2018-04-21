Nandamuri Balakrishna calls PM Narendra Modi eunuch, traitor

Vijayawada: Losing all sense of decorum or civility, actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a eunuch and a traitor.

He warned him, in Hindi, that after the rebellion, it was time for war.

Accusing the Prime Minister of playing “cheap politics” in Andhra Pradesh and trying to create differences between North and South India, Mr Balakrishna said, “This is a warning for you, Modi. You may go and hide in a bunker, but mother India will not spare you. If you go to the public, they will beat you up and make you run for your life. I guarantee that you will not get a single seat in Andhra Pradesh, or anywhere in the South.”

Mr Balakrishna said that the Telugus had already shown their true mettle during NTR’s regime, and they would not hesitate in doing so once again.