search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Nandamuri Balakrishna calls PM Narendra Modi eunuch, traitor

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 21, 2018, 1:15 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2018, 1:18 am IST
N. Chandrababu Naidu’s birthday fast eclipsed by Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan.
Nandamuri Balakrishna
 Nandamuri Balakrishna

Vijayawada: Losing all sense of decorum or civility, actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a eunuch and a traitor. 

He warned him, in Hindi, that after the rebellion, it was time for war.

 

Accusing the Prime Minister of playing “cheap politics” in Andhra Pradesh and trying to create differences between North and South India, Mr Balakrishna said, “This is a warning for you, Modi. You may go and hide in a bunker, but mother India will not spare you. If you go to the public, they will beat you up and make you run for your life. I guarantee that you will not get a single seat in Andhra Pradesh, or anywhere in the South.”

Mr Balakrishna said that the Telugus had already shown their true mettle during NTR’s regime, and they would not hesitate in doing so once again.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, nandamuri balakrishna, chief minister n chandrababu naidu, pawan kalyan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Clean Balayya’s mouth with phenyl: BJP


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018, CSK vs RR: Bowlers star as dominant Chennai beat Rajasthan by 64 runs

Deepak Chahar got the big wicket of Sanju Samson, who departed for just two runs.(Photo: BCCI)
 

CSK is our family, Chennai to Pune journey is for MS Dhoni: Super fan Saravanan Hari

"The real family has travelled here, completing 24-hour journey of almost 1100 kilometres in 34 degree temperature. This is only for Captain Cool, to watch the team play in Pune," said the Super fan of Super Kings, Saravanan Hari. (Photo: Ameya Tilak / Deccan Chronicle)
 

Macs and iPads will co-exist in future: Tim Cook

So this merger thing that some folks are fixated on, I don't think that's what users want,” said Tim Cook (Representative Image)
 

2018 Apple iPad goes on sale in India, starts at Rs 28,000

The 2018 iPad also sports TouchID for biometric verification.
 

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor trolled for his version of 'Malabar Paneer' recipe

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor trolled for his version of 'Malabar Paneer' recipe (Photo: Twitter Screengrab / Sanjeev Kapoor)
 

Exclusive: Dhawal Kulkarni on Rajasthan Royals return, Rahane, Warne and more

And despite failing to catch the eye of the selectors in the last few years, Kulkarni will hope for a similar return of fortunes as he spearheads the Royals bowling attack. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cong won't stitch alliance with any party in K'taka polls: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. (Photo: File)

Congress ends speculation, picks N A Haris for Shantinagar

N.A. Haris

Bhavani Revanna’s jibe at JD(S) MLA goes viral

JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna with his wife Bhavani Revanna

Not water, Poll will be fought on religion: Belagavi Rural MLA, Sanjay Patil

Sanjay Patil

One eye on north, CM Siddaramaiah tests waters with Badami voters

Congress workers offer a garland of apples to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Varuna in Mysuru on Thursday. (Photo:KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham