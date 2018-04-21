search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah still bent on Badami? Decision today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Apr 21, 2018, 2:23 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2018, 2:23 am IST
As for his son's message on social media confirming that he would contest from Badami too.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah waves to his supporters after filing his nomination papers to contest from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Minister Siddaramaiah waves to his supporters after filing his nomination papers to contest from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Mysuru: Giving every indication that he intends to contest from two seats, both Badami in Bagalkot in the north as well as in his preferred seat of Chamundeshwari, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he would take a decision on a second constituency by Saturday morning after a discussion with Congress president, Rahul Gandhi. 

Asked if  he was interested in Badami as intelligence reports for Chamundeswari had given it a thumbs down, the CM said, “I had said no to the high command. But several leaders from North Karnataka, including S.R Patil, M.R. Patil, Thimmapura, J.T. Patil, and Meti, came to meet me yesterday and this morning too and  continued to insist that I should contest from Badami. And so I have informed the  high command about their views and said I would abide by its decision."  

 

As for his son's message on social media confirming that he would contest from Badami too,  he said, "He was present when a few leaders met me, and based on that he may have said something."  

If he  contested from both constituencie and won,  which one would he give up?  The Chief Minister responded, "If I contest from two constituencies, I will win from both. But I will decide on which one to give up after the elections."   

Mr Siddaramaiah, who was speaking to reporters here,  claimed there was no anti -incumbency against his government and  there was no scope for a hung assembly either as indicated by a few surveys. 

“All three  surveys we have done have confirmed that we will come to power with a clear majority," he asserted, adding. 

“We have no relation with any party, we are not joining hands with any party. If any secular party offers to support us,  we will talk to them and accept.”  

Asked if the party would accept  support from the Janata Dal (Secular), he shot back, "Who said it is secular?  If it was really committed to secularism, it would not have joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2006." 

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Siddaramaiah accused him of making a politically motivated and irresponsible statement that his was a "ten percent government" without an iota of evidence. 

"They think that people are fools and they can fool them with repeated lies. Yogi Adityanath comes and makes allegations and Amit Shah calls me anti- Hindu and says I am AHindu, but I am a better Hindu than they are with human values.. You (Amit Shah) are not a Hindu. Let him come out with records to show he is not a Jain," he challenged.

Tags: chief minister siddaramaiah, chamundeshwari, badami
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018, CSK vs RR: Bowlers star as dominant Chennai beat Rajasthan by 64 runs

Deepak Chahar got the big wicket of Sanju Samson, who departed for just two runs.(Photo: BCCI)
 

CSK is our family, Chennai to Pune journey is for MS Dhoni: Super fan Saravanan Hari

"The real family has travelled here, completing 24-hour journey of almost 1100 kilometres in 34 degree temperature. This is only for Captain Cool, to watch the team play in Pune," said the Super fan of Super Kings, Saravanan Hari. (Photo: Ameya Tilak / Deccan Chronicle)
 

Macs and iPads will co-exist in future: Tim Cook

So this merger thing that some folks are fixated on, I don't think that's what users want,” said Tim Cook (Representative Image)
 

2018 Apple iPad goes on sale in India, starts at Rs 28,000

The 2018 iPad also sports TouchID for biometric verification.
 

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor trolled for his version of 'Malabar Paneer' recipe

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor trolled for his version of 'Malabar Paneer' recipe (Photo: Twitter Screengrab / Sanjeev Kapoor)
 

Exclusive: Dhawal Kulkarni on Rajasthan Royals return, Rahane, Warne and more

And despite failing to catch the eye of the selectors in the last few years, Kulkarni will hope for a similar return of fortunes as he spearheads the Royals bowling attack. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cong won't stitch alliance with any party in K'taka polls: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. (Photo: File)

Congress ends speculation, picks N A Haris for Shantinagar

N.A. Haris

Bhavani Revanna’s jibe at JD(S) MLA goes viral

JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna with his wife Bhavani Revanna

Not water, Poll will be fought on religion: Belagavi Rural MLA, Sanjay Patil

Sanjay Patil

One eye on north, CM Siddaramaiah tests waters with Badami voters

Congress workers offer a garland of apples to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Varuna in Mysuru on Thursday. (Photo:KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham